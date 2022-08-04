Google’s New Pixel 6a Drops to $399 on Amazon

Google’s all-new Pixel 6a smartphone only came out on July 28th, but we’re already seeing a steep discount on Amazon. This affordable phone is now even easier on the wallet, costing only $399.

After seeing a few gift card promotions and other deals during its first week on the market, Amazon is already offering an outright cash discount. You don’t need to bundle headphones or get a gift card. Instead, check the coupon box at checkout, and you’ll get the Pixel 6a for $50 off.

Our Pixel 6a review concluded that it offers some serious bang for your buck. It’s certainly different from some of Google’s previous A-series, but it’s still a good midrange smartphone delivering on all the basics.

You’re getting a big 6.1-inch HD display, Google’s latest Tensor processor, 128GB of RAM, the newest version of Android, plus Google’s solid camera and software experience. Remember that the new Pixel 6a doesn’t have wireless charging, water resistance, or as good of a camera as the flagship Pixel 6, but for $399, it’s hard to beat.

Grab yours from the link below and apply the coupon while it’s still available.