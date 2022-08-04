Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Edifier Neobuds S Review: The Good, the Bad, and the Buggy
Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-Inch Laptop Review: A Versatile, Attractive Performer
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Google’s New Pixel 6a Drops to $399 on Amazon

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Pixel 6a held in a hand
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Google’s all-new Pixel 6a smartphone only came out on July 28th, but we’re already seeing a steep discount on Amazon. This affordable phone is now even easier on the wallet, costing only $399.

After seeing a few gift card promotions and other deals during its first week on the market, Amazon is already offering an outright cash discount. You don’t need to bundle headphones or get a gift card. Instead, check the coupon box at checkout, and you’ll get the Pixel 6a for $50 off.

Our Pixel 6a review concluded that it offers some serious bang for your buck. It’s certainly different from some of Google’s previous A-series, but it’s still a good midrange smartphone delivering on all the basics.

The 6 Best Cases For Your New Google Pixel 6a

Extra Strong
Spigen Tough Armor Case
Amazon

$19.99
 
Clearly Pixel
Google's Pixel 6a Case
Shop Now
Military-Grade
Caseology Nano Pop
Amazon

$16.99
 
Get a Grip
dbrand Grip Case for Pixel 6a
Shop Now
Rugged Vibes
UAG Black Scout Case
Amazon
Double Up
Speck ImpactHero Case
Shop Now

You’re getting a big 6.1-inch HD display, Google’s latest Tensor processor, 128GB of RAM, the newest version of Android, plus Google’s solid camera and software experience. Remember that the new Pixel 6a doesn’t have wireless charging, water resistance, or as good of a camera as the flagship Pixel 6, but for $399, it’s hard to beat.

Grab yours from the link below and apply the coupon while it’s still available.

Google Pixel 6a

Google's brand new Pixel 6a is already heavily discounted. Grab one today for $399.

Amazon

$436.52
 

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »