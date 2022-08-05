Buying Guides
Arcade1up’s Latest Cabinet Is the Fan-Favorite ‘Marvel vs. Capcom 2’

| 1 min read
The Arcade1Up 'Marvel vs. Capcom 2' cabinet.
Arcade1Up

It’s time to put another Arcade1Up cabinet on your Christmas list. This fall, Arcade1Up will launch a faithfully recreated Marvel vs. Capcom 2 cabinet with online multiplayer support and seven additional built-in games. Pre-orders open September 8th, though you can sign up for reminders on the Arcade1Up website.

The new machine features a throwback design with Marvel vs. Capcom 2 panels and a custom riser. Much like the original Marvel vs. Capcom 2 cabinet, this recreation has a faux-stone control deck with a pair of joysticks, two sets of six action buttons, and a few additional menu buttons.

A close up of the Arcade1Up 'Marvel vs. Capcom 2' cabinet's controls.
I want to cover my house in this late-1990s pattern. Arcade1Up

As for the game selection, this Arcade1Up cabinet includes the following:

  • Marvel vs. Capcom 1
  • Marvel vs. Capcom 2
  • Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter
  • X-Men vs. Street Fighter
  • Marvel Super Heroes
  • X-Men Children of the ATOM
  • X-Men Mutant Apocalypse
  • Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems
Note that Arcade1Up already sells a Marvel vs. Capcom arcade table with a wide selection of Marvel vs. Capcom games. If you can’t wait for the Marvel vs. Capcom 2 arcade machine to launch, I suggest grabbing the smaller arcade table.

The Arcade1Up Marvel vs. Capcom 2 cabinet launches sometime this fall, with pre-orders opening September 8th. Pricing for the cabinet is still unknown.

Arcade1Up 'Marvel vs. Capcom 2'

Enjoy Arcade1Up’s faithful recreation of the ‘Marvel vs. Capcom 2’ cabinet, which includes online multiplayer and seven additional games!

Arcade1Up
