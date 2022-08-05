Arcade1up’s Latest Cabinet Is the Fan-Favorite ‘Marvel vs. Capcom 2’

It’s time to put another Arcade1Up cabinet on your Christmas list. This fall, Arcade1Up will launch a faithfully recreated Marvel vs. Capcom 2 cabinet with online multiplayer support and seven additional built-in games. Pre-orders open September 8th, though you can sign up for reminders on the Arcade1Up website.

The new machine features a throwback design with Marvel vs. Capcom 2 panels and a custom riser. Much like the original Marvel vs. Capcom 2 cabinet, this recreation has a faux-stone control deck with a pair of joysticks, two sets of six action buttons, and a few additional menu buttons.

As for the game selection, this Arcade1Up cabinet includes the following:

Marvel vs. Capcom 1

Marvel vs. Capcom 2

Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter

X-Men vs. Street Fighter

Marvel Super Heroes

X-Men Children of the ATOM

X-Men Mutant Apocalypse

Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems

Note that Arcade1Up already sells a Marvel vs. Capcom arcade table with a wide selection of Marvel vs. Capcom games. If you can’t wait for the Marvel vs. Capcom 2 arcade machine to launch, I suggest grabbing the smaller arcade table.

The Arcade1Up Marvel vs. Capcom 2 cabinet launches sometime this fall, with pre-orders opening September 8th. Pricing for the cabinet is still unknown.