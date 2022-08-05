Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Edifier Neobuds S Review: The Good, the Bad, and the Buggy
Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-Inch Laptop Review: A Versatile, Attractive Performer
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Android 13 Might Fix Your Pixel 6 Fingerprint Scanner Woes

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Google Pixel 6 Pro fingerprint sensor icon
Justin Duino / Review Geek

It’s no secret that Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro don’t have the best fingerprint scanners. For months on end, users have complained about issues hoping that updates would fix them or make it faster, which could actually happen with Android 13.

Don’t get me wrong. We’ve all heard this before. Google promised improvements with past updates and even released a weird excuse on how to use the Pixel 6 Pro’s fingerprint scanner correctly. Some updates improve things, but sometimes, they go from bad to worse.

However, the latest Android 13 beta 4.1 release appears to massively improve the fingerprint scanner for not only Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro but the new Pixel 6a as well. We see positive signs from multiple Reddit users and the Pixel community overall.

Pixel 6 Fingerprint Reader Not Working? Try These Solutions.
RELATEDPixel 6 Fingerprint Reader Not Working? Try These Solutions.

Google’s latest Android 13 software is still in the beta phase but should get officially released sometime in August or September. Once it does, we’re hopeful it’ll improve most users’ fingerprint scanner situation.

On the flip side, we’re also seeing complaints that the Android 13 beta made the Pixel 6a scanner worse. Then again, it is beta software, so bugs are expected. This all means that Google’s Pixel 6 phones still have a mediocre fingerprint scanner, the company is trying to fix it, and it’ll get better when Android 13 drops. Hopefully.

via PhoneArena

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »