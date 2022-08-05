Android 13 Might Fix Your Pixel 6 Fingerprint Scanner Woes

It’s no secret that Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro don’t have the best fingerprint scanners. For months on end, users have complained about issues hoping that updates would fix them or make it faster, which could actually happen with Android 13.

Don’t get me wrong. We’ve all heard this before. Google promised improvements with past updates and even released a weird excuse on how to use the Pixel 6 Pro’s fingerprint scanner correctly. Some updates improve things, but sometimes, they go from bad to worse.

However, the latest Android 13 beta 4.1 release appears to massively improve the fingerprint scanner for not only Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro but the new Pixel 6a as well. We see positive signs from multiple Reddit users and the Pixel community overall.

Google’s latest Android 13 software is still in the beta phase but should get officially released sometime in August or September. Once it does, we’re hopeful it’ll improve most users’ fingerprint scanner situation.

On the flip side, we’re also seeing complaints that the Android 13 beta made the Pixel 6a scanner worse. Then again, it is beta software, so bugs are expected. This all means that Google’s Pixel 6 phones still have a mediocre fingerprint scanner, the company is trying to fix it, and it’ll get better when Android 13 drops. Hopefully.