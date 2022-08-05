Microsoft Begins Testing an Ultra-Affordable Game Pass Family Plan

Microsoft is rolling out preview versions of its long-rumored Game Pass family plan in Ireland and Colombia. Residents of those countries can now sign up for “Xbox Game Pass — Insider Preview,” according to Xbox Wire.

Insider Preview allows subscribers to add up to four people to their Game Pass Ultimate accounts (for a total of five users on a family plan) so long as they live in the same country. Microsoft will credit the monetary value of any remaining time on existing Game Pass subscriptions to the new plan. Each member of an Insider Preview account will have unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and benefits.

However, there are some limitations. Invited group members will not have their current Game Pass time credited to the Insider Preview account. And Xbox All Access members will not be able to participate in the preview.

Until now, Game Pass has been ultra-expensive for gamer families. For example, a family of four would either have to take turns using a single Game Pass account or pay $10 to $15 a month per member, adding up to more than $50. Although Microsoft hasn’t announced any official pricing yet, PC Gamer calculates that a family plan could cost around $30 per month. The Verge reports that Irish customers are currently paying €21.99 per month for the plan. No information is available for the price Colombians are paying.