Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Edifier Neobuds S Review: The Good, the Bad, and the Buggy
Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-Inch Laptop Review: A Versatile, Attractive Performer
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

US-Built 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Gets An Affordable Price Tag

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
US-Made Volkswagen ID.4 EV pricing
Volkswagen

Volkswagen of America recently unveiled pricing on its stylish new ID.4 all-electric crossover. The company just started production at its new factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the US-made 2023 ID.4 will start at $37,495, making it one highly affordable crossover EV.

When you combine that affordable entry-level price with the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, this fancy new EV comes in at only $29,995 before the destination fee. As a comparison, the original ID.4 has a starting price tag of over $41,000.

For those unaware, the ID.4 is VW’s most popular electric vehicle, and for a good reason. It’s relatively affordable, stylish, and has a lot to offer. This new US-build model comes with a few changes, including a slightly smaller battery to hit a more affordable price point. However, all models have interior design upgrades, new aluminum-alloy wheels, an updated center console, and a faster 170 kW DC fast charging capability.

Volkswagen's ID.4 Goes Higher Than an EV's Ever Gone Before
RELATEDVolkswagen's ID.4 Goes Higher Than an EV's Ever Gone Before

The entry-level 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 is now called the ID.4 Standard and comes with a smaller 62 kWh battery pack capable of around 208 miles per charge. And while that’s a little lower than the crossover competition, most of those are well above $40,000.

If rear-wheel drive and an EPA-estimated 208 miles per charge isn’t enough for you, Volkswagen has several different options. The 2023 ID.4 is offered in five trim levels, including the Standard, Pro, S, Pro S, and Pro S Plus, offering an upgraded 82 kWh battery and all-wheel drive options.

The new 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Standard should begin shipping to customers in October.

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »