US-Built 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Gets An Affordable Price Tag

Volkswagen of America recently unveiled pricing on its stylish new ID.4 all-electric crossover. The company just started production at its new factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the US-made 2023 ID.4 will start at $37,495, making it one highly affordable crossover EV.

When you combine that affordable entry-level price with the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, this fancy new EV comes in at only $29,995 before the destination fee. As a comparison, the original ID.4 has a starting price tag of over $41,000.

For those unaware, the ID.4 is VW’s most popular electric vehicle, and for a good reason. It’s relatively affordable, stylish, and has a lot to offer. This new US-build model comes with a few changes, including a slightly smaller battery to hit a more affordable price point. However, all models have interior design upgrades, new aluminum-alloy wheels, an updated center console, and a faster 170 kW DC fast charging capability.

The entry-level 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 is now called the ID.4 Standard and comes with a smaller 62 kWh battery pack capable of around 208 miles per charge. And while that’s a little lower than the crossover competition, most of those are well above $40,000.

If rear-wheel drive and an EPA-estimated 208 miles per charge isn’t enough for you, Volkswagen has several different options. The 2023 ID.4 is offered in five trim levels, including the Standard, Pro, S, Pro S, and Pro S Plus, offering an upgraded 82 kWh battery and all-wheel drive options.

The new 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Standard should begin shipping to customers in October.