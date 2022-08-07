Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 Won’t Have an S Pen Slot

Rumors suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature a dedicated S Pen slot, much like the Galaxy S22 Ultra or older Galaxy Note devices. But an accidental Amazon listing proves that the phone cannot hold an S Pen without an add-on case.

The Amazon Netherlands listing was discovered by a Telegram group called Equal Leaks. It includes five new images of the phone, along with the device’s measurements (in millimeters), screen size (in inches), and various specs.

According to this listing, both of the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s displays use Dynamic OLED 2X technology with 120Hz refresh rates. They use a wider aspect ratio than the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s displays, though the phone itself isn’t any wider than its predecessor. In fact, this phone is a few millimeters shorter than what we got last year—it appears that Samsung achieved some extra space by slimming down the hinge.

The listing also shows the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in a new S Pen case. This time, the S Pen rests on the side of the case instead of the hinge. It’s clearly an improvement, but those who were hoping for a dedicated S Pen slot in their phone will be disappointed.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 4 during its August 10th Unpacked event. You can actually reserve the phone now to save some money on your order.