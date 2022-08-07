Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Edifier Neobuds S Review: The Good, the Bad, and the Buggy
Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-Inch Laptop Review: A Versatile, Attractive Performer
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 Won’t Have an S Pen Slot

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with an S Pen case.
Samsung via Equal Leaks

Rumors suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature a dedicated S Pen slot, much like the Galaxy S22 Ultra or older Galaxy Note devices. But an accidental Amazon listing proves that the phone cannot hold an S Pen without an add-on case.

The Amazon Netherlands listing was discovered by a Telegram group called Equal Leaks. It includes five new images of the phone, along with the device’s measurements (in millimeters), screen size (in inches), and various specs.

1 of 6
Product render for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung via Equal Leaks
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 dimensions.
Samsung via Equal Leaks
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 laid on a table.
Samsung via Equal Leaks
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with an S Pen case.
Samsung via Equal Leaks
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in tablet mode.
Samsung via Equal Leaks
the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 opened and closed.
Samsung via Equal Leaks
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4
Navigate to Slide Number 5
Navigate to Slide Number 6

According to this listing, both of the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s displays use Dynamic OLED 2X technology with 120Hz refresh rates. They use a wider aspect ratio than the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s displays, though the phone itself isn’t any wider than its predecessor. In fact, this phone is a few millimeters shorter than what we got last year—it appears that Samsung achieved some extra space by slimming down the hinge.

Samsung's New Galaxy Watch 5 Could Take on Fitbit and Garmin
RELATEDSamsung's New Galaxy Watch 5 Could Take on Fitbit and Garmin

The listing also shows the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in a new S Pen case. This time, the S Pen rests on the side of the case instead of the hinge. It’s clearly an improvement, but those who were hoping for a dedicated S Pen slot in their phone will be disappointed.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 4 during its August 10th Unpacked event. You can actually reserve the phone now to save some money on your order.

Source: Equal Leaks via 9to5Google

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »