Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Edifier Neobuds S Review: The Good, the Bad, and the Buggy
Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-Inch Laptop Review: A Versatile, Attractive Performer
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Meta to Clone Twitch with New Livestreaming Platform

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Freelance Writer

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Silhouette of smartphone with Facebook, Messenger, whatsApp, Instagram, Oculus apps and blurred META logo on background.
mundissima/Shutterstock.com

According to a Business Insider report, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has secretly tested a livestreaming service for the last two years. Dubbed “Super,” the platform is under development with less than 100 creators recruited by Meta.

Reports indicate that Super resembles Amazon-owned livestreaming service Twitch in many ways. Creators host interactive livestreams and have multiple monetization options, including direct donations, tiered subscriptions, and corporate sponsorships. Beta creators are currently keeping 100% of their earnings through the platform. Mashable reports that some creators are being paid up to $3,000 to stream on the platform for half an hour.

Facebook's New Gaming App Is a Mobile Twitch Competitor
RELATEDFacebook's New Gaming App Is a Mobile Twitch Competitor

Meta has developed Super under the radar for at least two years. According to a Bloomberg report from 2020, Super was a Cameo-inspired tool for celebrities to make some extra cash. Now it seems that Super has evolved to become a player in the livestreaming market currently dominated by Twitch and YouTube.

Although Super is currently in Beta mode, you can join the service by logging in with your Google account. Potential creators can ask to join the service through the website’s early access page.

Source: Business Insider via Mashable

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »