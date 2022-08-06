Meta to Clone Twitch with New Livestreaming Platform

According to a Business Insider report, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has secretly tested a livestreaming service for the last two years. Dubbed “Super,” the platform is under development with less than 100 creators recruited by Meta.

Reports indicate that Super resembles Amazon-owned livestreaming service Twitch in many ways. Creators host interactive livestreams and have multiple monetization options, including direct donations, tiered subscriptions, and corporate sponsorships. Beta creators are currently keeping 100% of their earnings through the platform. Mashable reports that some creators are being paid up to $3,000 to stream on the platform for half an hour.

Meta has developed Super under the radar for at least two years. According to a Bloomberg report from 2020, Super was a Cameo-inspired tool for celebrities to make some extra cash. Now it seems that Super has evolved to become a player in the livestreaming market currently dominated by Twitch and YouTube.

Although Super is currently in Beta mode, you can join the service by logging in with your Google account. Potential creators can ask to join the service through the website’s early access page.