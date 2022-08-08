LG’s New Earbuds Track Your Head to Create “3D” Audio

LG just announced some new pairs of wireless earbuds for 2022, and they each have plenty to offer. These include the new LG T90 earbuds with Dolby head-tracking “spatial audio,” along with the company’s first sporty earbuds for the Tone Free lineup.

First up is LG’s new flagship earbuds, the Tone Free T90, which still have a slew of premium features and a slim, in-ear design. The T90s have the brand’s popular UVNano charging case, which can kill up to 99.9% of bacteria using UV while the buds charge.

Other LG T90 features include medical-grade hypoallergenic ear gels for those with sensitive skin, and the case can double as a Bluetooth transmitter to get wireless connectivity on a device that otherwise wouldn’t offer it. However, the most significant new feature is “3D” audio, thanks to Dolby’s latest head tracking technology.

According to the announcement, “Dolby Head Tracking recalibrates the sound as users move their heads for a more natural sound experience. Listeners will feel like they are in the center of the scene and experience a whole new level of audio immersion whether they are listening to music, watching movies, enjoying favorite streaming series, or playing video games.”

The feature is similar to Apple’s Spatial Audio on the AirPods and Beats buds, as well as many of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds models. The Tone Free T90 earbuds are LG’s high-end flagship earbuds for 2022. The T90s offer around 9 hours of battery life without ANC, less with ANC enabled, not to mention 20 hours of charging from the UVnano charging case.

Then, LG also debuted a new set of Tone Free Fit earbuds for fitness users—a first for the Tone Free line. As you can see, these offer a soft silicone “SwivelGrip” design with fins designed to keep the buds in place while you’re running or working out. Plus, these have an upgraded IPX7 rating for all that sweat you’ll work up.

LG’s New Tone Free Fit (TF8) buds offer around 10 hours of battery life and get an additional 20 hours from the charging case. And like the T90s, these have the same bacteria-killing UV lights inside the case.

Unfortunately, LG hasn’t announced pricing yet, but both new buds should be available in September from select retailers.