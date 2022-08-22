The Best Power Strips With USB-C to Charge All Your Gadgets

What to Look For in a USB-C Power Strip:

We’ve come a long way from how we charge our devices, with much of our tech featuring USB-C ports. This means you’ll want to start looking into investing in a power strip that can charge your USB-C devices.

There are many options on the market, but you don’t want to grab any old thing. Here are a few key factors to keep in mind while you shop around:

Power : Hey, it’s in the name. It doesn’t matter how many ports your power strip has if it takes five hours to charge your FitBit. A strip that only has a 5-watt USB-C port will only juice up something small like your wireless buds. If you’re looking for more power, you’ll need something in the 20 to 30-watt range.

: Hey, it’s in the name. It doesn’t matter how many ports your power strip has if it takes five hours to charge your FitBit. A strip that only has a 5-watt USB-C port will only juice up something small like your wireless buds. If you’re looking for more power, you’ll need something in the 20 to 30-watt range. Number of Ports : The more ports you have on your power strip, the more stuff you can juice up. With all the technology in the average home, a greater number of USB ports is always a smarter option. Try shooting for at least two USB-C ports on your strip.

: The more ports you have on your power strip, the more stuff you can juice up. With all the technology in the average home, a greater number of USB ports is always a smarter option. Try shooting for at least two USB-C ports on your strip. Durability : We expect our tech to have the durability of a Nokia flip phone, and our power strips should be no exception. Any good purchase should be one that will last for the long haul. Make sure the strip you buy is built to last and will hold up in any home or office space.

: We expect our tech to have the durability of a Nokia flip phone, and our power strips should be no exception. Any good purchase should be one that will last for the long haul. Make sure the strip you buy is built to last and will hold up in any home or office space. Safety: The last thing you need to worry about is whether your power strip will blow up on you mid-use. Safety should always be a concern, with surge protection and overheating protection being something to keep an eye out for. Not all USB-C power strips check off every protection feature, so bear that in mind while hunting for the right one.

Best Overall: EHO USB-C Power Strip

If you need a power strip that does everything right, you’ll want a look at EHO’s USB-C Power Strip. This piece of tech combines power, versatility, and longevity, making it the right choice for everyday use.

The EHO power strip comes with 10 wide-spaced AC outlets for three-pronged extensions. An end outlet on each side is spaced apart from the others in case you’re using an oversized charging brick. At the top of the strip lie three USB-A and three USB-C ports, giving you more options with wired charging. 20 watts of power ensures your devices charge at an impressive pace, while a built-in 4500J overload protection keeps you safe. With a six-foot extension cord for easy access, this power strip does it all right in any situation.

Best Budget: One Beat Desktop Charging Station

Pros ✓ Very affordable

Very affordable ✓ Impressive power for the price Cons ✗ No surge protection

No surge protection ✗ Only one USB-C port

We’re all dealing with the impact of the economy, but that shouldn’t mean you have to cut corners. Luckily, there’s the One Beat Desktop Charging Station to help take care of your needs.

This power strip gives you everything you need for a wallet-friendly price. Located on the top side of the strip are three AC end outlets that can support up to 1625W/13A. Three USB-A ports are situated above the AC outlets, with each of these ports providing a 5V/2.4A charge for your portable tech. The power strip also comes with a singular USB-C power — not ideal, but certainly appreciated — and it clocks in at a max of 5V/3A. The power strip comes with a 5-foot braided extension cord made of pure copper, so your strip will last long, and your devices will charge fast. Not bad for budget-friendly, huh?

Best Premium: KOOSLA Power Strip Tower

Pros ✓ Top charging speeds

Top charging speeds ✓ Multiple smart charging components

Multiple smart charging components ✓ Plenty of fast-charging USB ports

Plenty of fast-charging USB ports ✓ Built to last Cons ✗ High price tag

High price tag ✗ Could be bulky in tight spaces

Got a bit of cash to splurge on some nice gear? You’ll want to get the KOOSLA Power Strip Tower to add to your tech arsenal. This USB-C power strip comes with all the bells and whistles with a fantastic design.

The first thing to note is the insane 65 watts of power that this power strip packs, making it far exceed the average 30 to 35-watt strip on the market. 12 AC outlets are attached to the sides of this whopping tower, as well as three USB-A ports and two USB-C fast charge ports. The strip tower also comes with power control switches, so you can control which ports operate and charge your devices. Smart distribution technology helps the power strip allocate its power proportionality, so you still receive a rapid charge no matter how many screens you’ve plugged up. There’s also top-tier surge and overload protection, keeping your power strip and technology safe no matter what happens.

Best for Small Spaces: Anker 321 Power Strip

Pros ✓ Compact Design

Compact Design ✓ Lengthy Extension Cord

Lengthy Extension Cord ✓ 45-degree flat plug works in the tightest spaces Cons ✗ Only one USB-C port

Only one USB-C port ✗ Charges slower than other power strips

Sometimes to think big, you have to start small. The Anker 321 Power Strip is precisely what you need for this situation. At 20 watts, this power strip (cube?) offers a lot of power in a little frame.

Three AC outlets are spaced around the cube’s faces, as well as two USB-A ports and a fast-charging USB-C port, which is a lot for a device the size of a tennis ball. It also packs a ton of safety features, including temperature control, short-circuit protection, and fire-resistance features. It’s also travel-friendly, and you can even take it on cruise ships. You’d be hard-pressed to find something this great in such a pocket-friendly size.