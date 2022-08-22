Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission.
The Best Power Strips With USB-C to Charge All Your Gadgets

🕚 Updated August 2022
Kylin Hunter
Kylin Hunter
Freelance Writer

Growing up with games now considered retro, Kylin Hunter has always had a fascination for the evolution of software and computer graphics. The rapidly changing world of technology taught him the value of research as well as learning troubleshooting techniques to get the most out of his devices. Now as a professional writer, he has created thousands of articles and edited many more in his career, with many of these articles concerning the nuances of information technology, cloud storage, and company software security. Read more...

| 5 min read

These days, smartphones, laptops, earbuds, and tablets have one thing in common: the USB-C charge port. You'll need a power strip that can charge them all and keep you juiced up throughout the day.

  Best Overall Best Budget Best Premium Best for Small Spaces
 
  EHO
USB-C Power Strip 		One Beat
Desktop Charging Station 		KOOSLA
Power Strip Tower 		Anker
321 Power Strip
 
Amazon

$38.99
 
Amazon

$17.99
$19.99 Save 10%
Amazon

$69.99
 
Amazon

$21.99
$25.99 Save 15%

Our SummaryComes with plenty of ports and a healthy charge to power you through the day.This power strip can charge all of your necessities without breaking your budget.With more ports and power than you'll likely ever use, this premium power strip checks off every box.Anker's latest works perfectly around your space and your charging needs.
Pros✓Has AC and USB ports
✓Surge protection
✓Fast charge USB-C port		✓Very affordable
✓Impressive power for the price		✓Top charging speeds
✓Multiple smart charging components
✓Plenty of fast-charging USB ports
✓Built to last		✓Compact Design
✓Lengthy Extension Cord
✓45-degree flat plug works in the tightest spaces
Cons✗Modest charging speeds compared to other strips
✗Only one supercharge USB-C port		✗No surge protection
✗Only one USB-C port		✗High price tag
✗Could be bulky in tight spaces		✗Only one USB-C port
✗Charges slower than other power strips
Review Geek's expert staff has decades of experience testing and reviewing products. Our recommendations come from countless hours of digging into every product to find its strengths and weaknesses. We then compare that with other related products to help you find the best one for your needs. All of our reviews and product recommendations are done without bias, and we never accept payment in exchange for a review or recommendation. Read More »
Table of Contents

What to Look For in a USB-C Power Strip:
Best Overall: EHO USB-C Power Strip
Best Budget: One Beat Desktop Charging Station
Best Premium: KOOSLA Power Strip Tower
Best for Small Spaces: Anker 321 Power Strip

The Best Power Strips With USB-C to Charge All Your Gadgets

A power strips with USB-C ports
chello700/Shutterstock.com

What to Look For in a USB-C Power Strip:

We’ve come a long way from how we charge our devices, with much of our tech featuring USB-C ports. This means you’ll want to start looking into investing in a power strip that can charge your USB-C devices.

There are many options on the market, but you don’t want to grab any old thing. Here are a few key factors to keep in mind while you shop around:

  • Power: Hey, it’s in the name. It doesn’t matter how many ports your power strip has if it takes five hours to charge your FitBit. A strip that only has a 5-watt USB-C port will only juice up something small like your wireless buds. If you’re looking for more power, you’ll need something in the 20 to 30-watt range.
  • Number of Ports: The more ports you have on your power strip, the more stuff you can juice up. With all the technology in the average home, a greater number of USB ports is always a smarter option. Try shooting for at least two USB-C ports on your strip.
  • Durability: We expect our tech to have the durability of a Nokia flip phone, and our power strips should be no exception. Any good purchase should be one that will last for the long haul. Make sure the strip you buy is built to last and will hold up in any home or office space.
  • Safety: The last thing you need to worry about is whether your power strip will blow up on you mid-use. Safety should always be a concern, with surge protection and overheating protection being something to keep an eye out for. Not all USB-C power strips check off every protection feature, so bear that in mind while hunting for the right one.

Best Overall: EHO USB-C Power Strip

A EHO USB-C Power Strip with three USB-C ports
EHO

Pros

  • Has AC and USB ports
  • Surge protection
  • Fast charge USB-C port

Cons

  • Modest charging speeds compared to other strips
  • Only one supercharge USB-C port

If you need a power strip that does everything right, you’ll want a look at EHO’s USB-C Power Strip. This piece of tech combines power, versatility, and longevity, making it the right choice for everyday use.

The EHO power strip comes with 10 wide-spaced AC outlets for three-pronged extensions. An end outlet on each side is spaced apart from the others in case you’re using an oversized charging brick. At the top of the strip lie three USB-A and three USB-C ports, giving you more options with wired charging. 20 watts of power ensures your devices charge at an impressive pace, while a built-in 4500J overload protection keeps you safe. With a six-foot extension cord for easy access, this power strip does it all right in any situation.

Best Overall

EHO USB-C Power Strip

Comes with plenty of ports and a healthy charge to power you through the day.

Amazon

$38.99
 

Best Budget: One Beat Desktop Charging Station

The One Beat Desktop Charging Station with multiple USB-C ports
One Beat

Pros

  • Very affordable
  • Impressive power for the price

Cons

  • No surge protection
  • Only one USB-C port

We’re all dealing with the impact of the economy, but that shouldn’t mean you have to cut corners. Luckily, there’s the One Beat Desktop Charging Station to help take care of your needs.

This power strip gives you everything you need for a wallet-friendly price. Located on the top side of the strip are three AC end outlets that can support up to 1625W/13A. Three USB-A ports are situated above the AC outlets, with each of these ports providing a 5V/2.4A charge for your portable tech. The power strip also comes with a singular USB-C power — not ideal, but certainly appreciated — and it clocks in at a max of 5V/3A. The power strip comes with a 5-foot braided extension cord made of pure copper, so your strip will last long, and your devices will charge fast. Not bad for budget-friendly, huh?

Best Budget

One Beat Desktop Charging Station

This power strip can charge all of your necessities without breaking your budget.

Amazon

$17.99
$19.99 Save 10%

Best Premium: KOOSLA Power Strip Tower

The KOOSLA Power Strip Tower with two USB-C ports visible
KOOSLA

Pros

  • Top charging speeds
  • Multiple smart charging components
  • Plenty of fast-charging USB ports
  • Built to last

Cons

  • High price tag
  • Could be bulky in tight spaces

Got a bit of cash to splurge on some nice gear? You’ll want to get the KOOSLA Power Strip Tower to add to your tech arsenal. This USB-C power strip comes with all the bells and whistles with a fantastic design.

The first thing to note is the insane 65 watts of power that this power strip packs, making it far exceed the average 30 to 35-watt strip on the market. 12 AC outlets are attached to the sides of this whopping tower, as well as three USB-A ports and two USB-C fast charge ports. The strip tower also comes with power control switches, so you can control which ports operate and charge your devices. Smart distribution technology helps the power strip allocate its power proportionality, so you still receive a rapid charge no matter how many screens you’ve plugged up. There’s also top-tier surge and overload protection, keeping your power strip and technology safe no matter what happens.

Best Premium

KOOSLA Power Strip Tower

With more ports and power than you'll likely ever use, this premium power strip checks off every box.

Amazon

$69.99
 

Best for Small Spaces: Anker 321 Power Strip

The Anker 321 Power Strip with one visible USB-C port
Anker

Pros

  • Compact Design
  • Lengthy Extension Cord
  • 45-degree flat plug works in the tightest spaces

Cons

  • Only one USB-C port
  • Charges slower than other power strips

Sometimes to think big, you have to start small. The Anker 321 Power Strip is precisely what you need for this situation. At 20 watts, this power strip (cube?) offers a lot of power in a little frame.

Three AC outlets are spaced around the cube’s faces, as well as two USB-A ports and a fast-charging USB-C port, which is a lot for a device the size of a tennis ball. It also packs a ton of safety features, including temperature control, short-circuit protection, and fire-resistance features. It’s also travel-friendly, and you can even take it on cruise ships. You’d be hard-pressed to find something this great in such a pocket-friendly size.

Best for Small Spaces

Anker 321 Power Strip

Anker's latest works perfectly around your space and your charging needs.

Amazon

$21.99
$25.99 Save 15%

Kylin Hunter Kylin Hunter
