Ride1Up’s Core-5 eBike Gets Major Upgrades For the Same Low Price

The electric bike market is getting more crowded and expensive by the day, but that’s not the case with Ride1Up’s latest Core-5 eBike. While the model already had plenty to offer at an affordable price, it’ll now come with two big upgrades, all for the same low price.

Lately, we’ve started seeing eBike manufacturers put bigger battery options in bikes, which is exactly what we’re getting from Ride1Up. According to Electrek, Ride1Up recently updated the Core-5 with a substantially larger battery. To keep up with the competition, for the same low $1,195 starting price, the new Core-5 now has a 25% bigger battery.

The updated Core-5 from Ride1Up offers an improved range by boosting the battery to a 12.8Ah cell from the previous 10.4Ah. As a result, owners can expect around a 25% longer range from the bike. That said, it’s still in the same location on the bike, mounted on the lockable downtube, and integrated into the frame.

And finally, it looks like Ride1Up is shipping the bike with a built-in LED headlight. These days, we’re seeing more bikes come with a light out of the box rather than an optional add-on, so it’s great to see the Core-5 get this upgrade.

With the Ride1Up Core05 eBike, you’ll enjoy fast speeds of 20mph with the throttle or over 28mph when combined with pedal assist. Only now it’ll have a headlight and more range thanks to the bigger battery. Both upgrades come at no additional cost, as the new and improved bike retails for the same $1,195 price. Grab yours from the link below.

Ride1Up Core-5 eBike Get the new and improved Core-5 eBike with a bigger battery all for $1,195.