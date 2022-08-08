Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Edifier Neobuds S Review: The Good, the Bad, and the Buggy
Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-Inch Laptop Review: A Versatile, Attractive Performer
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Ride1Up’s Core-5 eBike Gets Major Upgrades For the Same Low Price

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Core-5 ebike
Ride1Up

The electric bike market is getting more crowded and expensive by the day, but that’s not the case with Ride1Up’s latest Core-5 eBike. While the model already had plenty to offer at an affordable price, it’ll now come with two big upgrades, all for the same low price.

Lately, we’ve started seeing eBike manufacturers put bigger battery options in bikes, which is exactly what we’re getting from Ride1Up. According to Electrek, Ride1Up recently updated the Core-5 with a substantially larger battery. To keep up with the competition, for the same low $1,195 starting price, the new Core-5 now has a 25% bigger battery.

The updated Core-5 from Ride1Up offers an improved range by boosting the battery to a 12.8Ah cell from the previous 10.4Ah. As a result, owners can expect around a 25% longer range from the bike. That said, it’s still in the same location on the bike, mounted on the lockable downtube, and integrated into the frame.

Velotric Discover 1 E-Bike Review: An Affordable, Comfortable Cruiser
RELATEDVelotric Discover 1 E-Bike Review: An Affordable, Comfortable Cruiser

And finally, it looks like Ride1Up is shipping the bike with a built-in LED headlight. These days, we’re seeing more bikes come with a light out of the box rather than an optional add-on, so it’s great to see the Core-5 get this upgrade.

With the Ride1Up Core05 eBike, you’ll enjoy fast speeds of 20mph with the throttle or over 28mph when combined with pedal assist. Only now it’ll have a headlight and more range thanks to the bigger battery. Both upgrades come at no additional cost, as the new and improved bike retails for the same $1,195 price. Grab yours from the link below.

Ride1Up Core-5 eBike

Get the new and improved Core-5 eBike with a bigger battery all for $1,195.

Shop Now

via Electrek

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »