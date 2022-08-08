Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Edifier Neobuds S Review: The Good, the Bad, and the Buggy
Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-Inch Laptop Review: A Versatile, Attractive Performer
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Apple’s Upcoming AR/VR Headset Is Bonkers

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Apple phone near a VR headset
hilalabdullah/Shutterstock.com

While rumors of Apple’s AR/VR headset have been floating around for years, things are starting to come into focus. If the latest reports are accurate, Apple’s upcoming VR headset will be bonkers in more ways than one.

In May, we reported that Apple was showing off its mixed reality headset to executives and the board of directors, suggesting a release is imminent. Now, we’re hearing it could arrive in early 2023 with a crazy expensive price tag.

Famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently posted on Twitter, suggesting Apple’s rumored VR/AR headset will cost anywhere from $2,000 to $2,500 when it arrives. I don’t know about you, but that’s rather expensive, even if it’s in line with many of Cupertino’s other products. It sounds like the company may only manufacture and sell roughly 1.5 million units at that price. And while that sounds like a lot, it’s a small number for a company like Apple.

Apple View AR/VR headset fan-made
Fan-made Apple headset render Ian Zelbo

Rumors and renders shared by The Information in 2021 claimed Apple’s AR headset would pack two ultra-HD 8K screens and use over a dozen cameras to track hand and eye movement. If true, this wearable could deliver one of the best visual experiences to date.

Furthermore, Apple could use a variation of its powerful M1 Pro chip from the MacBook Pro inside the headset, giving it plenty of power to push those dual 8K screens. After those reports, we started hearing all sorts of potential price points, ranging from $1,000 to well over $3,000 for a high-end Apple AR/VR headset.

Delivering a mixed reality experience with two 8K displays is bonkers, but so is asking over $2,000 for the product. However, that likely won’t stop enthusiasts from buying one.

And finally, according to Kou, Apple has finalized its first-gen product and is already busy working on a second-generation AR/VR headset that should be far more affordable when it arrives sometime in 2025. Either way, we hope to see or hear more soon.

via MacRumors

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »