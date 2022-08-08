Apple’s Upcoming AR/VR Headset Is Bonkers

While rumors of Apple’s AR/VR headset have been floating around for years, things are starting to come into focus. If the latest reports are accurate, Apple’s upcoming VR headset will be bonkers in more ways than one.

In May, we reported that Apple was showing off its mixed reality headset to executives and the board of directors, suggesting a release is imminent. Now, we’re hearing it could arrive in early 2023 with a crazy expensive price tag.

Famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently posted on Twitter, suggesting Apple’s rumored VR/AR headset will cost anywhere from $2,000 to $2,500 when it arrives. I don’t know about you, but that’s rather expensive, even if it’s in line with many of Cupertino’s other products. It sounds like the company may only manufacture and sell roughly 1.5 million units at that price. And while that sounds like a lot, it’s a small number for a company like Apple.

Rumors and renders shared by The Information in 2021 claimed Apple’s AR headset would pack two ultra-HD 8K screens and use over a dozen cameras to track hand and eye movement. If true, this wearable could deliver one of the best visual experiences to date.

Furthermore, Apple could use a variation of its powerful M1 Pro chip from the MacBook Pro inside the headset, giving it plenty of power to push those dual 8K screens. After those reports, we started hearing all sorts of potential price points, ranging from $1,000 to well over $3,000 for a high-end Apple AR/VR headset.

Delivering a mixed reality experience with two 8K displays is bonkers, but so is asking over $2,000 for the product. However, that likely won’t stop enthusiasts from buying one.

And finally, according to Kou, Apple has finalized its first-gen product and is already busy working on a second-generation AR/VR headset that should be far more affordable when it arrives sometime in 2025. Either way, we hope to see or hear more soon.