Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Debut with Audio and ANC Upgrades

After several leaks, Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds are finally official. During today’s Galaxy Unpacked event, the company debuted its latest and greatest Pro earbuds alongside a pair of folding phones and the new Galaxy Watch 5.

The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro use the same teardrop shape of the original Galaxy Buds, Buds+, and the Buds Pro that came out in 2021, only now they’re bigger on sound and 15% smaller in size. Plus, the carrying case packs a bigger battery too.

And while the Buds 2 Pro now costs a bit more, retailing for $230, users are getting improved audio with 24-bit Hi-Fi sound, 360-degree “spatial audio,” intelligent active noise cancelation, and a more secure fit than ever before.

While Samsung’s latest flagship buds look similar to the previous Pros, we’re getting a cleaner overall design without the shiny shell on the exterior. They’re also 15% smaller, delivering an improved and more comfortable fit while still delivering all sorts of magic inside.

Samsung claims its new Buds 2 Pro offer “studio-level” listening thanks to 24-bit HiFi audio support, so you’ll be able to hear every note in stunning detail. However, it’s important to note that 24-bit is only compatible with Samsung Galaxy devices and select apps.

We’re still getting ANC, voice detection from previous Buds, and the ambient listening modes. However, Samsung made improvements with what it’s calling “intelligent active noise cancelation,” which quiets even the loudest of external sounds more than ever before. The original Buds Pro only had two levels of ANC, but the new Buds 2 Pro should be even better at blocking all sorts of loud noises, like city traffic, trains, and airplanes.

As for battery life, things are relatively the same when compared to previous generations or most of the competition. Samsung says the Buds 2 Pro will get 5 hours with ANC or 8 hours of listening with ANC disabled. Plus, the slightly larger 500mAh battery in the carry case should give you an additional 20 hours of listening or 30 hours without ANC.

Samsung’s latest buds are available for pre-order on August 10th in bora purple, white, or graphite and will retail for $229 when they arrive on August 26th. Those who pre-order the new Buds 2 Pro will get a free wireless charger pad, so grab one while you can.