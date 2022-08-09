Skullcandy Goes Retro with Transparent Headphones and Earbuds

To highlight its environmental efforts, Skullcandy is launching limited-edition “Transparency” versions of its Hesh Evo headphones and Jib True 2 earbuds. The retro-inspired audio products are now available at Skullcandy’s website, and a portion of all sales goes toward Protect Our Winters.

The Hesh Evo Transparency headphones come in a soft blue with green accents. They feature the same specs as any other Hesh Evo wireless headphones, including an integrated volume control, built-in Tile tracking, and a 36-hour battery life.

The Jib True 2 Transparency have a total 33-hour battery life, built-in Tile tracking, and an IPX4 sweat-resistance rating. These are the same specs as the standard Jib True 2 earbuds—the transparent powder-green design is the real selling point here.

Both of Skullcandy’s “Transparency” headphones have a net-zero carbon footprint (via carbon offset credits) and come in 100% recyclable packaging. Skullcandy says it partners with several environmental groups, including EcoChain and TerraPass, to reduce its carbon output and invest in carbon offsets.

You can order the limited-edition Hesh Evo Transparency headphones for $115. The Jib True 2 Transparency earbuds cost just $50. Note that this isn’t the only environmentally-focused Skullcandy campaign—the company is also selling limited-edition “Take a Hike” headphones.

