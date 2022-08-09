Buying Guides
Skullcandy Goes Retro with Transparent Headphones and Earbuds

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
Skullcandy Hesh wireless headphones in transparent blue.
Skullcandy

To highlight its environmental efforts, Skullcandy is launching limited-edition “Transparency” versions of its Hesh Evo headphones and Jib True 2 earbuds. The retro-inspired audio products are now available at Skullcandy’s website, and a portion of all sales goes toward Protect Our Winters.

The Hesh Evo Transparency headphones come in a soft blue with green accents. They feature the same specs as any other Hesh Evo wireless headphones, including an integrated volume control, built-in Tile tracking, and a 36-hour battery life.

Skullcandy Jib wireless earbuds in transparent green.
Skullcandy

The Jib True 2 Transparency have a total 33-hour battery life, built-in Tile tracking, and an IPX4 sweat-resistance rating. These are the same specs as the standard Jib True 2 earbuds—the transparent powder-green design is the real selling point here.

Both of Skullcandy’s “Transparency” headphones have a net-zero carbon footprint (via carbon offset credits) and come in 100% recyclable packaging. Skullcandy says it partners with several environmental groups, including EcoChain and TerraPass, to reduce its carbon output and invest in carbon offsets.

You can order the limited-edition Hesh Evo Transparency headphones for $115. The Jib True 2 Transparency earbuds cost just $50. Note that this isn’t the only environmentally-focused Skullcandy campaign—the company is also selling limited-edition “Take a Hike” headphones.

Skullcandy Hesh Evo Transparency Blue

Get the Skullcandy Hesh Evo wireless headphones in an exclusive transparent blue colorway.

Skullcandy

Skullcandy Jib True 2 Transparency Green

These limited-edition Skullcandy Jib True 2 earbuds come in a killer transparent green colorway.

Skullcandy
