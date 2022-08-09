Ferrari Recalls Nearly Two Decades Worth of Cars

We have bad news if you’re the proud owner of a Ferrari released anytime in nearly two decades. The company recently announced recalls to almost every model after 2004 over a potentially terrifying brake failure.

When you buy a blazing fast supercar like a Ferrari, it’s pretty essential that the brakes work. However, according to a recall filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ferrari will recall nearly 24,000 vehicles over a potentially faulty brake fluid reservoir cap or hydraulic leak, which could cause a brake failure.

The problem is the brake fluid reservoir cap that can vent pressure when and if needed. Instead, some sort of design problem could lead to a vacuum in the reservoir, causing fluid to leak and lower braking performance. Additionally, owners could experience a brake failure if there are enough leaks or a vehicle with incorrect pressure.

It’s worth noting that Ferrari believes only 1% or less of its vehicles are affected, but it’ll be replacing the brake fluid reservoir cap on all models in the recall notice to be safe.

Additionally, a software patch will start rolling out that’ll alert drivers quicker to low brake fluid, and Ferrari says if that happens, you should pull over and get the vehicle towed. Unfortunately, I don’t have a Ferrari to worry about, and it doesn’t look like my LEGO Ferrari Daytona SP3 Edition has brake fluid.

If you own one of the several Ferrari supercar models released in late 2004, or anything newer, look out for a notice from Ferrari and get things checked out.