FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022) Review: Weak but Cheap
Edifier Neobuds S Review: The Good, the Bad, and the Buggy
Your iPhone’s Battery Life Won’t Be a Mystery in iOS 16

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Freelance Writer

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

Battery indicator on iOS 16
Justin Duino/Review Geek

After nearly a five-year absence from the iPhone, the battery-percentage indicator is returning in iOS 16.

Back in 2017, Apple did away with showing iPhone users exactly how much juice they had left because the iPhone X’s notch made space a premium issue. People could still find the exact number, but they had to swipe down into the control center to see it. Users could also see how much battery life they had on their lock screen when the phone was connected to power.

In the most recent iOS 16 beta release, Apple appears to have resolved the issue by placing the percentage of power inside the battery graphic itself. Restoring the battery percentage indicator has been one of the most requested features for iOS since the company removed it from the status bar.

But some iPhone models may not see the return. According to Mac Rumors, the iPhone 12 mini, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, iPhone 11, and ‌iPhone‌ XR don’t have power percentages in the iOS 16 beta. But, that may change as the beta process continues and Apple receives feedback from developers and testers.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16 to the public in late summer or early autumn of 2022.

