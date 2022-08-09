Buying Guides
How to Watch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Launch Event

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event August 2022
Samsung

Are you ready for the next generation of foldable phones? Samsung is expected to reveal its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 during an Unpacked livestream on August 10th. And if you wake up at a decent hour, you can watch this livestream as it unfolds.

The Galaxy Unpacked event airs at 9 am ET (6 am PT) on August 10th. It streams for free on YouTube, Samsung’s website, and Twitter. Those with a VR headset can also watch the stream in Samsung’s “847X” metaverse space.

We expect Samsung to reveal its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones during this event. Both phones offer incremental upgrades over their predecessors, including new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors. Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 should be a bit less narrow than its forebear.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Won't Have an S Pen Slot
RELATEDSamsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Won't Have an S Pen Slot

Leaks indicate that Samsung could also launch its Galaxy Watch 5 lineup during this event. A new pair of Samsung earbuds may also make an appearance, as Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside its foldables during last year’s event (which also took place on August 10th).

If you want a discount on the next-gen Samsung foldables, you should reserve a phone now. You could also subscribe to our free newsletter for daily tech updates and deals.

