Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022) Review: Weak but Cheap
Edifier Neobuds S Review: The Good, the Bad, and the Buggy
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Meyers Manx Dune Buggy Returns as a Gorgeous EV

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Meyers Manx 2.0 EV on a dock.
Meyers Manx

The original dune buggy is back, and this time, it’s all-electric. Slated for an August 19th unveiling, the Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric features a retro design by the celebrated Freeman Thomas. But details for the vehicle, including its price, as still largely unknown.

So, here’s what we know; the Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric comes with a 20kWh battery pack and a 6kW charger in its standard configuration. It can travel 150 miles on a charge, uses two electric motors, and  like the original 1960s Meyers Manx, it relies on rear-wheel drive.

Customers who are willing to pay extra can get the Meyers Manx 2.0 with a 40kWh battery and 60kW DC fast charging. Trousdale Ventures, the firm that acquired Meyers Manx in 2020, revealed some additional info for this upgraded configuration—it has a 300-mile range, it can accelerate to 60 MPH in 4.5 seconds, and its two motors put out a combined 202 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque.

1 of 3
The Meyers Manx 2.0 EV's front-end.
Meyers Manx
The Meyers Manx 2.0 EV near a lake.
Meyers Manx
The Meyers Manx 2.0 EV's backside.
Meyers Manx
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

Design-wise, we’re looking at something very reminiscent of the original Meyers Manx buggy. The gorgeous all-aluminum chassis and retro headlights definitely invoke the 1960s. Of course, an electric dune buggy doesn’t need an exposed engine, so the Meyers Manx 2.0 has a much smoother rear than its predecessor.

Here's Why Classic Car Fans Should Be Excited About EVs
RELATEDHere's Why Classic Car Fans Should Be Excited About EVs

Note that this isn’t necessarily the first electric Meyers Manx. Back in 2014, Bruce Meyers (the company’s founder) visited an auto show with an electrified Meyers Manx buggy. But that experimental vehicle never became a real product.

Trousdale Ventures will show off the Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric at The Quail on August 19th. It will deliver 50 of the dune buggies in 2023 before entering full production volume. We assume that this vehicle is expensive, as Trousdale Ventures tells TechCrunch that it’s ideal for people with vacation homes.

Source: Trousdale Ventures via AutoBlog

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »