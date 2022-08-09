The Meyers Manx Dune Buggy Returns as a Gorgeous EV

The original dune buggy is back, and this time, it’s all-electric. Slated for an August 19th unveiling, the Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric features a retro design by the celebrated Freeman Thomas. But details for the vehicle, including its price, as still largely unknown.

So, here’s what we know; the Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric comes with a 20kWh battery pack and a 6kW charger in its standard configuration. It can travel 150 miles on a charge, uses two electric motors, and like the original 1960s Meyers Manx, it relies on rear-wheel drive.

Customers who are willing to pay extra can get the Meyers Manx 2.0 with a 40kWh battery and 60kW DC fast charging. Trousdale Ventures, the firm that acquired Meyers Manx in 2020, revealed some additional info for this upgraded configuration—it has a 300-mile range, it can accelerate to 60 MPH in 4.5 seconds, and its two motors put out a combined 202 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque.

Design-wise, we’re looking at something very reminiscent of the original Meyers Manx buggy. The gorgeous all-aluminum chassis and retro headlights definitely invoke the 1960s. Of course, an electric dune buggy doesn’t need an exposed engine, so the Meyers Manx 2.0 has a much smoother rear than its predecessor.

Note that this isn’t necessarily the first electric Meyers Manx. Back in 2014, Bruce Meyers (the company’s founder) visited an auto show with an electrified Meyers Manx buggy. But that experimental vehicle never became a real product.

Trousdale Ventures will show off the Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric at The Quail on August 19th. It will deliver 50 of the dune buggies in 2023 before entering full production volume. We assume that this vehicle is expensive, as Trousdale Ventures tells TechCrunch that it’s ideal for people with vacation homes.