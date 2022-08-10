Everything Samsung Announced at Unpacked August 2022

Today is Samsung day! The company jumped on stage and unveiled a slew of new products and folding phones at its August 2022 Galaxy Unpacked event. Debuting upgrades across the board for its Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and a new Galaxy Watch 5.

With Samsung’s folding phones, we’re not getting a significant jump from last year in terms of the look, but Samsung added several notable upgrades to cameras, battery life, and hey, the S-pen is back. If it wasn’t clear, folding phones are here to stay, and Samsung is leading the charge.

Today, the company delivered its best wireless earbuds yet packed full of features in a tiny shell, and there’s a new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for those who love the outdoors.

Like previous Samsung Galaxy Unpacked events, each product below is available to pre-order starting today, and all of it will be released before the end of the month. Here’s absolutely everything you need to know about Samsung’s big event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

If you weren’t the biggest fan of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, go ahead and skip this latest model. However, for those that find this unique folding phone amazing, you’ll be happy to hear it’s getting even better.

With the newly improved Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung managed to make the gap between the screen even thinner. Speaking of that screen, the “glass” on the inside is more durable than previous models, but it’s no Gorilla Glass Victus. Perhaps the biggest upgrade is to the battery, which sorely needed an upgrade. The new Flip 4 has a large 3,700 mAh battery, which should offer vastly better battery life than the 3,000 mAh option last year.

Sadly, despite rumors of a larger cover display, which was one of our complaints with last year’s model, that isn’t the case. We’re still getting the same 1.9-inch cover screen, but it does have new options and customization controls. We’re getting the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chip, 8GB of RAM, and plenty of storage.

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999. Buyers can upgrade to 256 or even 512GB, but it’ll cost you. Pre-orders are available starting today, August 10th, from the link below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung refines its foldable experience with the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Not only does it pack a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, but it offers a much longer battery life than the previous model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

Last year, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 represented a huge leap forward for a smartwatch not made by Apple. Running the latest Wear OS in partnership with Google, Samsung, and Fitbit, it had a lot to offer. For 2022, the new Galaxy Watch 5 delivers a refined design, rugged sapphire glass screens to resist wear and tear, all-day battery life, and many different colors and band choices.

With the Galaxy Watch 5 series, Samsung ditched the fan-favorite rotating bezel, giving the front a clean and elegant design. On the inside, we’re getting the same processor, specs, and software, but Samsung increased battery life on all three models.

Yes, there’s a 40mm, 44mm, and an all-new 45mm Galaxy Watch Pro, and that last model has a battery that’s 60% bigger than the Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung’s new watches have tons of new software to take advantage of health and fitness options, the BioActive sensor, and a new Infrared temperature sensor to get more accurate readings. Additionally, the bottom panel has a bigger surface area, making everything from sleep tracking to ECG more reliable than any previous Galaxy Watch options.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are available for pre-order starting today, August 10th, with the release date set for August 26th. The smaller Watch 5 costs $279.99 for the Bluetooth version and $329.99 for LTE. Then, the tough new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will run you $449.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 The Galaxy Watch 5 features a new temperature sensor and durable Sapphire Crystal glass. A larger battery ensures all-day use, while new fast charging offers eight hours of sleep tracking after just eight minutes of charging.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro The sporty Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a 45mm screen with durable Sapphire Crystal glass and a titanium casing. It adds GPS support with voice navigation and a battery that lasts over three days.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Next up is Samsung’s flagship folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and this year it works with two S-Pen stylus options. Considering there’s no longer a Galaxy Note device, the Fold will have to do.

Surprisingly, Samsung continues to improve the Fold drastically with each new generation, all while keeping the overall look and design mostly the same. There are subtle exterior differences with the Z Fold 4, but you’ll be happy to know it fixes most of the problems from the previous models.

This latest foldable has a wider screen, smaller gaps in the hinge, an upgraded screen that should be more durable, and finally, flagship cameras to match its insane $1,799 price tag. And yes, it’s still water-resistant.

Speaking of cameras, that’s the most significant jump here. Samsung ditched the 12MP primary camera from the Fold 3 and tossed in a powerful new 50MP main camera for the new Galaxy Z Fold 4. Finally. Additionally, there’s the same 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a similar 10MP cover screen selfie camera. Once you fold it open, if you look close, there’s still a 4MP under-display camera for video calls.

As for specs, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 received an upgrade to Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, so it’ll be more powerful than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. You’ll get 12GB of RAM, 256/512/1TB of RAM options, and the same fast-charging speeds. And yes, you read that right. There’s now a 1TB option on the Fold 4.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is compatible with the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro, but the stylus only works on the inside display.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 open on August 10th, 2022. We didn’t get a release date yet, but the phone will retail for the usual $1,799 price tag and be available at all major carriers and retailers. Similar to previous years, Samsung will offer several trade-in discounts and special offers to offset that eyewatering price tag, especially if you spring for 512GB of storage. Grab one from our link below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers an improved foldable experience with a lighter and wider design. It uses the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offers a new 50MP main camera.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Last but not least, Samsung unveiled a new pair of wireless earbuds with a lot to offer. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is 15% smaller than the previous generation yet provides improved sound and longer battery life. This means they’ll be more comfortable, sound better, and should deliver Samsung’s best earbud experience to date.

More specifically, the new Buds 2 Pro has a neat “intelligent active noise cancellation” feature, instead of just the 2-stage ANC from previous models, which should help block out more noise than ever. We’ll have to test this against ANC from Sony and Bose before we comment, but it sounds promising.

And while the Buds 2 Pro received a price increase, retailing for $230, users are getting improved audio with 24-bit Hi-Fi sound, 360-degree “spatial audio,” intelligent active noise cancelation, and a more secure fit.

Samsung says the Buds 2 Pro will get 5 hours of battery life with ANC or 8 hours of listening with ANC disabled. Thankfully, the charging case has a bigger 500mAh battery this year, giving you an additional 20 hours of listening or 30 hours without ANC.

Like everything else announced today, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are available for pre-order right now in bora purple, white, or graphite and will retail for $229 when they arrive on August 26th. And if you pre-order one, Samsung will throw in a free wireless charging pad.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Samsung's new top-of-the-line true wireless earbuds support higher quality sound and active noise cancellation (ANC), but you only get all the features when using them with a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet.

There you have it! That’s everything Samsung has worked tirelessly on over the past year. We’re getting a new Galaxy Z Fold 4 with flagship-level cameras, a sporty new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, a fun Z Flip 4, and new earbuds to take on the AirPod Pros.

If you want anything detailed today, you’ll want to pre-order it ahead of time. That’s because Samsung offers exclusive discounts, deals, savings, or free gifts on every order. So, buy that new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and live your best life.

Then, stay tuned for more details and full reviews in the coming weeks by joining our newsletter.