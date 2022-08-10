The Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 Pre-Order Deals

Samsung’s latest foldable phones are ready to pre-order today. That means you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a discount if you buy from the right place. Here are all the best pre-order deals for Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones.

Double Your Storage by Pre-Ordering Through Samsung

Samsung’s website is the first stop you should make when pre-ordering a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or a Samsung Z Filp 4. The company offers up to $1,000 trade-ins for eligible phones. Also, when you pre-order either phone, you’ll be upgraded from the 256 GB model to the 512 GB model for free.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers an improved foldable experience with a lighter and wider design. It uses the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offers a new 50MP main camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung refines its foldable experience with the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Not only does it pack a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, but it offers a much longer battery life than the previous model.

Save $900 on an Unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4

Before ordering through your carrier, check Best Buy’s promotions. The company offers up to $900 off an unlocked Galaxy Z series phone with qualifying trade-ins. Activating your new phone will score you a free case and storage upgrade, plus additional discounts depending on your carrier.

Save at Best Buy Save up to $900 on a new Galaxy Foldable with a qualifying trade-in. Plus, get a free storage upgrade and case with your pre-order.

$800 Credit When You Buy at Verizon

Verizon’s 5G Unlimited Plan customers can get up to $800 in bill credits with a qualifying device trade-in. Those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the Galaxy Z Fold 4 also receive a storage-capacity upgrade, a discount on cases, and $75 off the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Verizon Verizon 5G Unlimited customers can save $800 on a foldable with a qualifying trade-in. Pre-orders also include a free storage upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at Verizon With the maximum $800 trade-in credit, Verizon 5G Unlimited customers can get the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $199.

Upgrade Your Galaxy at AT&T

If you’re an AT&T customer, you can trade in any Galaxy phone, no matter how old or broken it is, for either a free Galaxy Z Flip 4 or $1,000 off a Galaxy Fold 4. AT&T is also offering the storage-capacity-upgrade for pre-orders, just like Samsung, plus a free case.

AT&T Business customers also take advantage of pre-order savings. The company is offering both phones at a hefty discount to their enterprise clients. A 356GB Flip 4 is just $499, and the Fold 4 is just $1,299 with a two-year service contract. These prices last from today until August 26.

Save at AT&T AT&T accepts any Galaxy phone for a $1,000 trade-in credit. The carrier also includes a free storage upgrade and case with pre-orders.

Get $1,000 Off with Magenta MAX

If you’re a T-Mobile customer, you can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 4 or score $1,000 in bill credits toward a Galaxy Z Fold 4. All you need to do is trade in an eligible device or add a new line on a Magenta MAX plan.

Non-Magenta customers also get a discount with a trade-in or new phone line—up to $500 off the Filp 4 and up to 50% off the Fold 4. All pre-orders through T-Mobile come with a storage upgrade and a free case for the phone.