LG’s New TV Panel Vibrates to Create 5.1-Channel Audio Without Speakers

| 1 min read
Two LG Display employees near the 97-inch OLED.EX panel.
LG Display

The typical 5.1-channel audio system requires a bunch of bulky speakers. But LG Display promises a speaker-free “cinematic” audio experience with its new 97-inch OLED.EX panel, which vibrates to mimic a surround sound setup.

Yeah, this is one of the weirdest ideas we’ve ever heard. But it isn’t too farfetched—OLED panels can be quite flexible, and vibrating these panels (or anything, really) produces audible sound. In fact, the 2019 LG G8 smartphone had a vibrating display, and Sony’s Bravia A9G smart TV uses similar technology to function as a center-channel speaker.

But LG Display says it has something unique. The new 97-inch OLED.EX panel can produce 5.1-channel surround sound. It’s a bizarre claim, and unfortunately, LG hasn’t explained how its “Film CSO” technology works.

A 5.1-channel system usually requires six distinct audio sources that “surround” the listener. Even with  today’s AI-assisted audio technology, we’re not sure how a vibrating TV can mimic a subwoofer or a pair of rear speakers. It sounds too good to be true.

But until we test the “Film CSO” tech, we can’t judge its audio quality or efficacy.

Note that LG Display is technically a standalone company. This “Film CSO” technology won’t be exclusive to LG smart TVs—brands like Samsung, TCL, or VIZIO can also purchase these panels for their respective products.

Source: LG Display

