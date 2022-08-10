Ford F-150 Lightning EV Orders Reopen With a Price Hike

Just over a year ago, Ford announced the all-new F-150 Lightning EV for under $40,000. The vehicle was so popular that pre-orders quickly sold out. Ford is now ready to reopen the order system and allow buyers to snag the new electric truck, but it costs more than $39,974.

It should come as no surprise to anyone, but Ford is increasing the price of its electric truck by upwards of $8,500. We’ve seen a similar move from Rivian, Tesla, Polestar, and many others. Potential buyers can reserve the F-150 Lightning again starting tomorrow, August 11th, 2022.

According to Ford, “significant material cost increases and other factors” means that all trim levels of the F-150 Lightning EV are more expensive than before. And while select models are only $6,500 more than last year, others will run you more than $8,000 extra.

We do have good news, though. Ford confirmed that it would honor the original pricing for existing order holders. So if you already have a pending order, you’re getting a discounted truck.

For everyone else, the new prices are as detailed below.

New F-150 Lightning MSRPs

Pro trim: $46,974 (previously $39,974)

(previously $39,974) XLT trim: $59,474 (previously $52,974)

(previously $52,974) XLT High trim: $68,474 (previously $62,474)

(previously $62,474) XLT High / Ext Range: $80,974 (previously $74,974)

(previously $74,974) Lariat trim: $74,474 (previously $67,074)

(previously $67,074) Lariat Ext Range: $85,974 (previously $77,074)

(previously $77,074) Platinum Ext Range: $96,874 (previously $92,670)

As you’re probably aware, Ford has ambitious goals for the EV market. So far, things are going great with the F-150 Lightning, and the company plans to ramp up production to manufacture nearly 600,000 units in 2023 to meet demand.

It’s not all bad news. Ford has a few extra goodies up its sleeve for this new batch of orders, one of which could ease the sting of a price increase. Starting August 11th, Ford’s F-150 Lightning now comes in two new color options: Avalanche Gray and Azura Gray. However, you’ll no longer be able to get Atlas Blue, Ice Blue Silver, or the Smoked Metallic options from the first batch.

Additionally, Ford is upgrading all orders to get the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist technology, which is essentially self-driving for hooking up a trailer. The software can automatically backup, steer, and brake to center itself perfectly to a trailer hitch.

Finally, those who reserve a new F-150 Lightning starting Thursday can expect orders to start shipping in the fall. Get yours from the link below.

Ford F-150 Lightning EV Reserve and build the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning EV starting at $46,974.