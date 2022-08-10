Tesla Semi Trucks Will Hit the Road Before 2023

Tesla first announced its all-electric Semi truck in 2017, and now nearly five years later, it looks like the big-rig truck will finally hit the streets before 2023. According to CEO Elon Musk, it’ll actually start shipping before the end of the year.

In April, Musk issued a statement suggesting its most delayed vehicles would finally arrive in 2023. He stated that no new products would come out this year as the company works to ramp up production.

Then, in May, Tesla officially opened orders and reservations for the electric Semi, suggesting its imminent release date. In a surprise turn of events, it looks like a new product will arrive for select customers this year. On Twitter, Elon Musk said the Tesla Semi with 500 miles of range would start shipping before year’s end.

Tesla 500 mile range Semi Truck starts shipping this year, Cybertruck next year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2022

While Tesla hasn’t officially announced a release date for the Semi, this statement came from Elon Musk, suggesting it’s indeed accurate. However, this isn’t the first time he’s made a promise on Twitter that didn’t pan out.

We’re not sure where these initial orders are going, but many believe PepsiCo will be one of the first to receive several new all-electric Tesla semi trucks.

As a reminder, Tesla plans to release two variants, one with 300 miles of range for $150,000 and a secondary option for $180,000 that can go nearly 500 miles on a single charge. The long-range model makes more sense, and it looks like it’ll be what ships first.

Tesla claims the Semi is mostly maintenance-free, and fleet owners will save roughly $200,000 every two years (per semi) on fuel and maintenance savings. If all goes according to plan, you can expect to see more Tesla Semi trucks on the road before the end of 2022.