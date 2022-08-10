Buying Guides
News

The New Disney+ Ad Supported Tier is Disappointingly Expensive

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Disney+ logo over a pile of burning cash.
Nmorguelan / Shutterstock.com

Later this year, Disney+ will increase its price from $7.99 a month to $10.99 a month. The change comes as Disney+ introduces its ad-supported membership, which comes with a frustrating monthly fee—a familiar $7.99 per month. Oh, and Hulu is also getting a price hike, because why not?

It seems that ad-supported Disney+ won’t be the bargain we expected. It simply replaces the old $7.99 per month ad-free membership. By all means, this is a bad deal for families who are struggling to deal with the global economic downturn; Disney had an opportunity to offer something cheaper, but it decided to rake in more cash instead.

To add insult to injury, ad-supported Disney+ launches on the same day as the Disney+ price hike. Both disappointments arrive on December 8th, when subscribers are more likely to stick around and watch holiday movies with their families.

Here are the full details:

  • Disney+ Price Hike (December 8th): $10.99 (Previously $7.99)
  • Disney+ with Ads Launch (December 8th): $7.99
  • Hulu Price Hike (October 10th): $14.99 (Previously $12.99)
  • Hulu with Ads Price Hike (October 10th): $7.99 (Previously $6.99)
  • The Disney Bundle Price Hike: $14.99 (Previously $13.99)
  • The Disney Bundle Ad-Supported Introduction: $9.99

The Hulu price hike occurs October 10th and affects both ad-free and ad-supported plans. It was announced earlier this month, but it seems more pertinent now than it did before. Notably, Hulu with Live TV will also launch an ad-supported plan (for $69.99 a month) later this year.

And yes, this price hike also affects “The Disney Bundle,” which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Notably, the ad-free Disney Bundle still costs just $20 a month, and a Disney Bundle with ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu will launch at an unknown date for $9.99 a month.

Obviously, the $19.99 ad-free Disney Bundle is still the way to go. It’s just a few dollars cheaper than ad-free Hulu or Disney+. But it seems that price hikes are inevitable here, and that Disney’s promise for “greater consumer choice at a variety of price points” will only give customers more ways to burn their money.

Source: Disney via Deadline

