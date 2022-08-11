Buying Guides
The Moto Razr 2022 Finally Packs Flagship Specs

| 1 min read
Motorola RAZR 2022
Motorola

We had to wait a little longer than expected, but the all-new Motorola Razr 2022 is finally here. After canceling the August 1st unveiling at the last minute and then changing it to the 11th, Motorola officially announced its new and improved folding phone today.

And while several leaks, rumors, and teasers from Motorola gave us a good idea of what to expect, now we know the phone packs a bigger screen, improved cameras, and flagship specs to help battle devices like the new Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The first thing you’ll notice is the design looks vastly different than the previous generation. Motorola ditched the prominent chin at the bottom and notch in the display for an edge-to-edge design. This new model has a bigger 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. For those keeping track, that’s the same size as Samsung’s latest.

On the outside, we still have the big 2.7-inch outer display, which is considerably bigger than the Z Flip 4’s 1.9-inch cover display.

Moto Razr 2022 outer screen
Motorola

While jumping up to a flagship-size screen is certainly a good move, that’s not the only area Motorola made a giant leap. On the inside, we’re now getting a true flagship thanks to the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Additionally, there’s a 256GB model and 12GB of RAM with 512GB of storage option on the high-end.

The camera experience should be better too. The 2022 Razr now packs dual cameras, which include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. The under-display selfie camera is 32MP.

As for pricing, the Moto Razr 2022 will cost CNY5,999 ($890) for the base phone, while you can expect upwards of CNY7,299 ($1,085) to get a 12GB/512GB model. For comparison, the 2022 Moto Razr 5G had a starting price of $800, but even at $890, this costs less than the new Galaxy Z Flip 4’s $999 price tag.

Unfortunately, the new Motorola Razr 2022 is only available for pre-order in China, and the company didn’t share any details regarding a release elsewhere.

