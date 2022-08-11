GMC Issues the First Hummer EV Hardware “Recall”

General Motors has announced a “Customer Satisfaction Program” to repair its Hummer EVs battery high-voltage connector over potential issues. Earlier this year, GM released a software update to fix a taillight recall, but this is the first notable physical fix for the manufacturer.

Some Hummer EV owners could experience a problem where the high-voltage connector may corrode, eventually letting water leak into the vehicle’s high-voltage battery pack. Obviously, that’s not good, so GMC wants to fix it to prevent future incidents.

This isn’t a “recall” like a typical recall, where the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issues a report and works with the automaker. Instead, this is more like a Technical Service Bulletin (TSB), and GMC is voluntarily fixing vehicles to prevent a recall.

According to a report by GMAuthority, GM didn’t mention any dangers or hazards associated with this, but owners could see a malfunction light on the dash. So while it isn’t urgent, it’s still worth noting.

GMC has started reaching out to owners regarding this satisfaction program, and owners will need to bring the vehicle to select dealers for maintenance or repair. It sounds like GM will have its technicians assess the system and apply additional engine sealant to the high-voltage connectors, which should prevent future issues or corrosion.

For those unaware, GMC hasn’t shipped many Hummer EVs yet, despite being sold out, and apparently, only around 424 vehicles “may be affected” by this issue. Either way, if you own the Hummer EV, you’ll want to get it checked out.