Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
UGREEN Nexode 100W Charger Review: More Than Enough Power
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022) Review: Weak but Cheap
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

GMC Issues the First Hummer EV Hardware “Recall”

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
GMC

General Motors has announced a “Customer Satisfaction Program” to repair its Hummer EVs battery high-voltage connector over potential issues. Earlier this year, GM released a software update to fix a taillight recall, but this is the first notable physical fix for the manufacturer.

Some Hummer EV owners could experience a problem where the high-voltage connector may corrode, eventually letting water leak into the vehicle’s high-voltage battery pack. Obviously, that’s not good, so GMC wants to fix it to prevent future incidents.

This isn’t a “recall” like a typical recall, where the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issues a report and works with the automaker. Instead, this is more like a Technical Service Bulletin (TSB), and GMC is voluntarily fixing vehicles to prevent a recall.

GMC's Hummer EV is Sold Out Until 2024 as Reservations Soar
RELATEDGMC's Hummer EV is Sold Out Until 2024 as Reservations Soar

According to a report by GMAuthority, GM didn’t mention any dangers or hazards associated with this, but owners could see a malfunction light on the dash. So while it isn’t urgent, it’s still worth noting.

GMC has started reaching out to owners regarding this satisfaction program, and owners will need to bring the vehicle to select dealers for maintenance or repair. It sounds like GM will have its technicians assess the system and apply additional engine sealant to the high-voltage connectors, which should prevent future issues or corrosion.

For those unaware, GMC hasn’t shipped many Hummer EVs yet, despite being sold out, and apparently, only around 424 vehicles “may be affected” by this issue. Either way, if you own the Hummer EV, you’ll want to get it checked out.

via DriveTeslaCanada

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »