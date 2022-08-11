Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
UGREEN Nexode 100W Charger Review: More Than Enough Power
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022) Review: Weak but Cheap
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Urbanista’s New True Wireless Earbuds Get Power From the Sun

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Urbainsta solar-charging earbud case
Urbanista

The Swedish audio and accessory maker Urbanista just announced a new set of true wireless earbuds that you might never need to charge with a cable. And no, we’re not talking about wireless charging. Instead, the earbud case gets power from the sun (or indoor lights) to recharge your buds.

Last year the company released some over-the-ear headphones with a solar panel strip on the top, but now it’s ready to go even smaller. They’re called the Urbanista Phoenix wireless earbuds and look pretty interesting.

The Phoenix buds use unique Powerfoyle solar panels to draw power from not only the sun’s rays but also from indoor lights. As a result, every time you put the buds back into the charging case, it’ll have some juice to keep them charged.

Urbanista earbuds worn by a female
Urbanista

As you can see, the earbuds feature an in-ear design, which offers advanced features like active noise cancellation and a transparency mode. So, these aren’t just your typical cheap buds with a neat charging feature. They’re also IPX4 water resistant, offer Bluetooth 5.2, multipoint support, and a USB-C charging port to quickly top it off when necessary or you don’t have enough sunlight.

Anker 515 Portable Solar Panel (24W) Review: Flexible Off-Grid Power
RELATEDAnker 515 Portable Solar Panel (24W) Review: Flexible Off-Grid Power

Urbanista says the Phoenix should get 8 hours of playback in the buds and an extra 32 hours from the charging case. That’s likely with ANC disabled, which is on par with other buds from Samsung and Apple. Additionally, every hour the case is in direct sunlight, it’ll add at least an hour’s worth of charging power.

Being able to charge from the sun certainly sounds great, but we’ll want to test out how much indoor lights contribute to the overall power. The Urbanista companion app will show owners the charging status and power levels, not to mention options for EQ adjustments, changing the touch controls on the sides of the buds, and more.

The company says its “world’s first Powerfoyle-powered wireless earbuds” will be available in Q4 of 2022 and retail for $149.

Source: Urbanista

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »