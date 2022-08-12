Samsung’s Care+ Is Practically a Requirement for Foldables

Every year, Samsung makes small-yet-significant refinements to its foldable phones. But the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 still suffer from one big problem—their screens aren’t very durable. Now, Samsung hopes to entice customers by offering $29 foldable screen repairs with a Care+ subscription.

All of Samsung’s foldables come with a one-year warranty, which includes free repairs for manufacturer defects and cheap repairs for drops or spills. But once a foldable is out of warranty, customers need to pay the full price for a foldable screen replacement.

For example, the out-of-warranty repair price for a Galaxy Z Fold 3’s inner display is $479. And even with a Samsung Care+ subscription ($11 a month for foldables), this particular repair costs $249.

But as The Verge reports, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 screen repairs cost just $29 with a Care+ subscription. It’s a massive improvement over the previous pricing strategy, and notably, it’s the same price that Samsung charges Care+ customers for non-foldable screen replacements.

Samsung hasn’t shared the typical out-of-warranty repair price for its latest foldables. Presumably, it’s several hundred dollars more than the $29 Care+ pricing.

It seems that Samsung Care+ is now an essential add-on for Galaxy foldables. Unfortunately, this new repair pricing only applies to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. (If you own an older Samsung foldable, now might be the time to upgrade—Samsung offers competitive trade-in prices at its webstore.)

