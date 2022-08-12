The Google Home App Is a Mess and You Can Help Fix It

Buying Guides
Google

While the Google Home app has changed a lot over the years, it still needs some help, to put things lightly. Thankfully, it looks like Google is preparing to release its biggest update yet. The company recently added device toggles and redesigned the “feed,” but soon, we can expect a “next generation design” of the Google Home app.

Google recently confirmed it is working on an all-new app for our smart home products, and the listing is even asking for beta testers to try it out. Yes, you can become an unpaid Google Home tester.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the company is searching for testers through its Centercode testing service. And while we don’t know much about the new app or what to expect, Google wants participants to help improve the overall Google Home experience. That said, here’s what’s coming soon to the Google Home app feed.

“The update automatically sorts your home’s recent and most important events in an updated clutter-free layout. Grouped events will help you understand what happened around the same time instead of scrolling through a list of repetitive events.”

Are Smart Homes Worth the Hassle?
RELATEDAre Smart Homes Worth the Hassle?

We’re unsure if the upcoming “feed” changes detailed above are part of this “next generation” design or if it’s just one small aspect of a more extensive app design overhaul.

Those interested in being a beta tester for the new Google Home will need an eligible device and must sign an NDA to prevent details of the update from getting released to the public. Remember that some features or functions won’t work during beta tests, or you could experience problems. It’s an exciting approach, but hopefully, the result is the best app yet.

