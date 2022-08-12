Amazon Almost Fixes Its Big Echo Display Problem

This week we learned that Amazon’s Echo Show smart displays are all getting a feature previously limited to the 15-inch model, and that’s the digital photo frame mode. However, it’s still not as good as Google’s Nest Hub in this area, and it’ll stop displaying photos after a few hours.

According to The Verge, as of August 5th, all Echo Show displays can turn into a digital photo frame. Owners have wanted this for years, and now it’s finally available on more than just the biggest Echo Show. Amazon’s dedicated photo frame feature now works on Echo Show Models in the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Australia.

Amazon’s smart displays have a lot of great features that could be even better if Amazon got out of its own way. Basically, the company almost fixed a big Echo display problem by delivering this feature to every display size, but they all still have the same problem.

Users have to ask Alexa to do it, rather than it being a default option to show images 24/7, and it only works for three hours at a time. Why only three hours? Because after that, it’ll rotate back to the Echo Show home screen full of recipe suggestions, Amazon Prime order recommendations, the latest Fire tablet, or a new Alexa skill to try.

Our Echo Show 15 review can be summed by saying that while the hardware is excellent, it’s “a little too Amazon.” These big-screen devices are still too busy trying to sell stuff rather than simply letting owners enjoy the hardware.

So, while we love that all Echo Show models can double as a digital photo frame now, you’ll still have to struggle with time limits and other issues.