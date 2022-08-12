Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Vertagear SL5000 Gaming Chair Review: Comfortable, Adjustable, Imperfect
UGREEN Nexode 100W Charger Review: More Than Enough Power
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Amazon Almost Fixes Its Big Echo Display Problem

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
An Echo Show 15, offering recipe suggestions
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek

This week we learned that Amazon’s Echo Show smart displays are all getting a feature previously limited to the 15-inch model, and that’s the digital photo frame mode. However, it’s still not as good as Google’s Nest Hub in this area, and it’ll stop displaying photos after a few hours.

According to The Verge, as of August 5th, all Echo Show displays can turn into a digital photo frame. Owners have wanted this for years, and now it’s finally available on more than just the biggest Echo Show. Amazon’s dedicated photo frame feature now works on Echo Show Models in the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Australia.

Echo Show 15 Review: A Little Too Amazon
RELATEDEcho Show 15 Review: A Little Too Amazon

Amazon’s smart displays have a lot of great features that could be even better if Amazon got out of its own way. Basically, the company almost fixed a big Echo display problem by delivering this feature to every display size, but they all still have the same problem.

Users have to ask Alexa to do it, rather than it being a default option to show images 24/7, and it only works for three hours at a time. Why only three hours? Because after that, it’ll rotate back to the Echo Show home screen full of recipe suggestions, Amazon Prime order recommendations, the latest Fire tablet, or a new Alexa skill to try.

Our Echo Show 15 review can be summed by saying that while the hardware is excellent, it’s “a little too Amazon.” These big-screen devices are still too busy trying to sell stuff rather than simply letting owners enjoy the hardware.

So, while we love that all Echo Show models can double as a digital photo frame now, you’ll still have to struggle with time limits and other issues.

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »