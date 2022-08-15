Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Vertagear SL5000 Gaming Chair Review: Comfortable, Adjustable, Imperfect
UGREEN Nexode 100W Charger Review: More Than Enough Power
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Arcade 1Up New ‘NFL Blitz’ Cabinet Pre-order Available Today

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Freelance Writer

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
NFL Blitz Legends gaming cabinet
Arcade1Up

Today, retro arcade maker, Arcade 1Up, announced pre-order availability for its newest nostalgia gaming arcade cabinet: NFL Blitz Legends. The cabinet features remastered versions of 90s classic games NFL Blitz, NFL Blitz ’99, and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition.

The NFL Blitz series featured an over-the-top version of NFL football in the style of NBA Jam. The game subverted American football rules, allowing players to perform more aggressive plays and pro-wrestling style stunts. The games were a smash hit in the 90s, providing an eccentric alternative to the more realistic Madden NFL series.

The series starred NFL legends of the era, including Dan Marino, Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, Brett Favre, Jerome Bettis, Terrell Davis, Cris Carter, and hundreds more. However, the game’s developer, Midway Games, lost its license to make NFL-themed games in 2005, and the series faded into nostalgic memories.

Arcade1Up's Latest Cabinet Is the Fan-Favorite 'Marvel vs. Capcom 2'
RELATEDArcade1Up's Latest Cabinet Is the Fan-Favorite 'Marvel vs. Capcom 2'

Now that Arcade1Up has acquired the license to the most popular games in the series, you can bring NFL Blitz back into your home in this five-foot cabinet that can accommodate four players, features a 17-inch screen, Wi-Fi multiplayer compatibility, and more in a beautiful light-up marquee sporting officially licensed artwork.

You can pre-order the Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Legends arcade cabinet at Arcade1UP.com, BestBuy.com, and Walmart.com for $599. The company expects to ship the cabinets in early fall of 2022.

NFL Blitz Legends

Play with your favorite NFL legends of the 90s!

Shop Now
READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »