Arcade 1Up New ‘NFL Blitz’ Cabinet Pre-order Available Today

Today, retro arcade maker, Arcade 1Up, announced pre-order availability for its newest nostalgia gaming arcade cabinet: NFL Blitz Legends. The cabinet features remastered versions of 90s classic games NFL Blitz, NFL Blitz ’99, and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition.

The NFL Blitz series featured an over-the-top version of NFL football in the style of NBA Jam. The game subverted American football rules, allowing players to perform more aggressive plays and pro-wrestling style stunts. The games were a smash hit in the 90s, providing an eccentric alternative to the more realistic Madden NFL series.

The series starred NFL legends of the era, including Dan Marino, Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, Brett Favre, Jerome Bettis, Terrell Davis, Cris Carter, and hundreds more. However, the game’s developer, Midway Games, lost its license to make NFL-themed games in 2005, and the series faded into nostalgic memories.

Now that Arcade1Up has acquired the license to the most popular games in the series, you can bring NFL Blitz back into your home in this five-foot cabinet that can accommodate four players, features a 17-inch screen, Wi-Fi multiplayer compatibility, and more in a beautiful light-up marquee sporting officially licensed artwork.

You can pre-order the Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Legends arcade cabinet at Arcade1UP.com, BestBuy.com, and Walmart.com for $599. The company expects to ship the cabinets in early fall of 2022.