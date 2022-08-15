Buying Guides
Samsung’s Epic Odyssey Ark 55-inch Monitor Goes Up for Pre-Order

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
| 2 min read
Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor
Samsung

Earlier this year at CES, Samsung unveiled its massive 55-inch curved and rotating gaming monitor called the Odyssey Ark. We heard it could come out this summer. Now, this gaming monitor is finally available to pre-order. That said, it has a huge $3,499 price tag to match its epic size.

For those unaware, the Odyssey Ark is the world’s first 55-inch, 1000R curvature 4K gaming display, packing an impressive 165Hz refresh rate and a gamer-friendly 1ms response time. It’s so wide that it’ll tower over you and expand to your peripheral vision. You can immerse yourself in both portrait and landscape mode, taking your gaming experience to the next level.

This isn’t just a gaming monitor, either. The stand can pivot, tilt, and even rotate, allowing potential users to work and play unlike ever before. There’s a unique “cockpit mode,” and owners will get Samsung’s Ark dial and a remote for additional controls in the box.

“We’re giving today’s gamers what they want—a cinematic and immersive experience—with new innovations in gaming display technology that only Samsung can deliver,” said Harry Patz, Jr., Senior Vice President and General Manager of Samsung’s Display Division. “Odyssey Ark is a personal gaming theater that introduces an entirely new way to game across console and PC.”

Samsung Odyssey Ark
Samsung

Aside from the 55-inch size, 4K resolution, and fast 165HZ refresh rate, you’ll be happy to learn it packs a massive 3,840 x 2,160 resolution with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and four built-in speakers pumping out an impressive 60w of sound.

The Ark has a neat Gaming Hub, not to mention a “Game Bar” tool to quickly and easily view all sorts of screen settings without ever leaving the game. If you don’t need all 55-inches to play, split it up (as shown in the image at the top of the page) to display FPS, HDR, or VRR settings, or adjust your aspect ratio on the fly.

In 2020, Samsung released the Odyssey G9 with a 49-inch curved display, then an upgraded $2,500 version last year. Now, this latest 55-inch beast takes things to an entirely new level.

The all-new Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is available for pre-order starting August 15th, and it’ll retail for $3,499 when it hits shelves sometime in September. You can get $100 off by reserving one today, and an additional $200 off with a complete pre-order, bringing the price down to $3,199. Grab yours from the link below.

Samsung Odyssey Ark

Get the impressive new 55-inch curved Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor now for $3,499.

Shop Now
