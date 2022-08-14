Amazon’s New TV Show ‘Ring Nation’ Tries to Make Spying Funny

As if all the surveillance-style videos from Ring cameras floating around the internet weren’t bad enough, or the fact that Amazon will gladly give those clips to law enforcement without a warrant, now Amazon and Ring are turning those clips into a reality TV show. Seriously.

According to Deadline, the group got Wanda Sykes on board as the host, showcasing “funny” and “uplifting” videos to viewers, similar to something like America’s Funniest Home Videos. Only there’s a big difference here, as these clips will all come from Ring cameras and other home security systems.

The new show is called Ring Nation, produced by the Amazon-owned MGM network, Ring, and Big Fish Entertainment. And while this might sound innocent to some, it’s also pretty tone deaf to others considering the backlash Ring received over sharing videos with law enforcement earlier this year.

“From the incredible, to the hilarious and uplifting must-see viral moments from around the country every day, Ring Nation offers something for everyone watching at home,” said Barry Poznick, president of alternative television and Orion TV at MGM, in a press release.

Or, as Vice put it, this is “Amazon’s newest effort to normalize its surveillance network.” Personal feelings aside, it sounds like the new Ring Nation show will offer all types of video clips to appeal to the masses sitting at home on a couch. You can expect cute videos of animals, neighbors being neighborly, marriage proposals, and likely plenty of funny accidents and such.

Ring owners can submit and share funny clips and other video captures, and if you’re lucky, Wanda Skyes herself could showcase it on the show. If this sounds like something you’ll want to watch, Ring Nation will premiere on September 26th.