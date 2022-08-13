DeWALT Recalls Nearly 1.4 Million Power Tools Over Injury Risk

If you’re one of the millions of people who love DIY projects and have a bunch of power tools, you’ll want to look at the latest DeWALT recall. The company recently started recalling nearly 1.4 million tools, mainly Miter Saws, over the risk of injury or laceration.

Even while taking the proper safety precautions, several owners reported getting injured from a faulty or easily broken rear safety guard, which then exposes the blade or throws shrapnel that could cause harm.

The recall covers DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter saw; apparently, more than 1.4 million were sold throughout the U.S. and Canada. DeWALT has received 571 reports of this defect, including nine resulting in injuries. Miter saws are a common tool sold at stores, including Home Depot, Lowe’s, and several other hardware stores throughout the U.S. and online. Affected models were sold from April 2019 through May 2022.

Which models are part of the recall? As detailed here, owners can look for the model number on a nameplate near the handle of DeWALT saws. If you own a Miter saw with the model number DWS779, DWS780, or DHS790, you’ll want to contact the company for further instruction.

Affected owners can reach DeWALT at 800-990-6421 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET or contact the company on a new dedicated recall webpage.

It’s important to remember that with a recall, not all items will experience the problem. In fact, most won’t. That said, it’s better to be safe than sorry, especially with power tools. DeWALT is either sending customers a free repair kit or a replacement safety guard. Some owners may need to take the tool to an authorized service center.

The company says it will try to contact all known buyers, but feel free to reach out yourself if you have one of the above tools.