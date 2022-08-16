Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
JBL Live Free 2 Review: Great Noise Cancelling, Decent Sound
Vertagear SL5000 Gaming Chair Review: Comfortable, Adjustable, Imperfect
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

A Walmart+ Subscription Now Unlocks ‘Star Trek’

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Freelance Writer

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read

Walmart announced Monday that Walmart+ members will receive a subscription to the entertainment streaming service, Paramount+ for free, starting in September.

The bundle gives Walmart+ subscribers access to Paramount+’s Essential Plan, which includes access to exclusive content such as Star Trek, 1883, Halo, The Good Fight, and more. However, Walmart shoppers will miss out on access to their local CBS station and have to endure ads.

The deal makes financial sense for potential Walmart+ and Parmount+ subscribers. The essential tier of Paramount+ costs $4.99 a month, and Walmart+ costs $12.95 a month. For comparison, the premium tier of Parmount+ costs $9.99 each month. It’s unclear if Walmart+ customers can upgrade their included Paramount+ membership.

News of the alliance came just a week after the New York Times reported that Walmart was looking into potential deals with Disney, Comcast, and Paramount to increase the value of their retail subscription service.

The two mammoth companies are both facing headwinds for their respective subscription services. Walmart+ competes directly against Amazon Prime, while Paramount+ faces multiple foes in the streaming space, including Netflix and Disney+.

How Does Walmart+ Stack Up Against Amazon Prime?
RELATEDHow Does Walmart+ Stack Up Against Amazon Prime?

While the bundle delivers value to both companies and their customers, it seems that Paramount is getting the better half of the deal. While Paramount+ has more subscribers than Walmart+, the latter is the only online outlet that can rival the retail power of Amazon.

Paramount has struggled in the streaming wars since Paramount+’s progenitor, CBS All Access, launched in 2017. As of July, Paramount Plus had 62 million subscribers. The Walmart deal will add more than 11 million to that number. In contrast, Netflix has over 200 million subscribers.

Walmart+

Start a free 30-day Walmart+ trail today.

Shop Now
READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »