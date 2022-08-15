Google’s Pixel Watch Won’t Have the Battery Life of a Fitbit

The upcoming Pixel Watch is exciting simply because we’re finally getting a watch made by Google. However, countless rumors have suggested one of the biggest drawbacks will be the battery life, and now a Fitbit app leak appears to back that up.

Earlier this year, we learned the new Google Pixel Watch would likely only have a 300 mAh battery inside. And while that’s not great, it’s also not bad compared to most other watches on the market. It’s par the course.

As explained by 9to5Google, who dug through the latest Fitbit app update, we can only expect Google’s Pixel Watch to last about one day on a full charge. Many thought that things would be better with Google controlling the hardware and software. However, the Fitbit app suggests Pixel Watch owners will need 30% battery remaining to get through a night with sleep tracking enabled.

Assuming that’s your average 8 hours of sleep, most users will burn through 90% or more battery during a typical 24-hour day. This will vary based on what features you enable, of course, but many were hoping for something a little better.

For what it’s worth, that’s quite similar to the Apple Watch or Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4. However, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro packs a massive 590 mAh battery and should last far longer than most on the market.

It doesn’t look like Google’s Pixel Watch will be the battery life king for wearables. Then again, we weren’t really expecting that either. That said, Google could have a few tricks up its sleeve, so we’ll have to wait and see.