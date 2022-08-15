Google’s New Nest Wi-Fi Router Embraces the Future

In June, rumors started swirling that Google was getting ready to finally release an all-new Nest Wifi router that embraces the future by featuring Wi-Fi 6E. Now, it looks like that device just cleared FCC approval, hinting at an upcoming release.

A brand new unknown Google device showed up at the FCC this week with the model number “G6ZUC,” which, according to 9to5Google, is a new Nest Wifi device. Looking over the FCC documents, it’s only listed as a “Wireless Product,” but this is more than likely a new router.

For those wondering, Wi-Fi 6E is a significant step and upgrade for wireless technology, and many were frustrated when the previous Nest Wifi didn’t even support the Wi-Fi 6 standard. However, it looks like this new model will be far more future-proof.

Wi-Fi 6E expands on the existing Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard, allowing for the use of the 6 GHz spectrum while delivering improved speeds, lower latencies, and more. Plus, being able to access the newest 6 GHz spectrum should help eliminate network congestion and interference from other devices—whether those are your devices—or neighbors.

With Wi-Fi 6E, users will get more spectrum, wider channels, faster speeds, and several other improvements. However, we’re unsure when Google’s new Nest Wifi 6E could arrive.

The FCC documents mention confidentiality for six months, suggesting it may not arrive until sometime in early 2023. That said, Google could release its next-gen router around the same time as its upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, the Pixel tablet, and a new Pixel Watch later this year. We’ll have to wait and see.