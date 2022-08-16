Buying Guides
Das Keyboard Launches a Mechanical Monster for Mac Users

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The MacTigr mechanical keyboard.
Das Keyboard

Finding a modest-looking mechanical keyboard that doesn’t suck is a pipe dream for Mac users. But Das Keyboard’s new MacTigr could break the mold. It’s got premium specs, a couple of unique features, and to our surprise, a very “normal” design.

Yes, the MacTigr is a “professional” mechanical keyboard. It has a full layout with an integrated numpad, an all-black design, and a total lack of backlighting. At a glance, it almost looks like one of those cheap keyboards that come with Dell computers—and to be clear, I mean this in a good way!

Under the hood, this is an impressive keyboard. It has a steel top plate, an aluminum base, and an ultra-slim design (1.06 inches at its tallest point). The Cherry MX linear switches have just 3.2mm of total travel (1.2mm pre-travel), and you don’t need to worry about ghosting with Full-NKRO support. Plus, the double shot PBT keycaps should last for years without taking on that shiny or greasy texture.

1 of 3
The backside of the MacTigr mechanical keyboard's two USB-C ports.
Check out those USB-C ports!
A front-down view of the MacTigr mechanical keyboard.
Das Keyboard
A side-profile of the MacTigr mechanical keyboard's Cherry MX switches
Das Keyboard
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

Feature-wise, MacTigr packs dedicated media controls, a rubberized volume knob, an eject button, brightness controls, and a sleep button. More impressively, it has two integrated USB-C ports for charging or data transfer—old school, but cool! (To be clear, this is a wired-only keyboard.)

Das Keyboard MacTigr Review: For the Low-Profile Mac User
RELATEDDas Keyboard MacTigr Review: For the Low-Profile Mac User

Now, this isn’t Das Keyboard’s first attempt at a macOS keyboard. We previously featured the company’s Das Keyboard 4 in our Best Mechanical Keyboards for Macs roundup, and notably, the Das Keyboard 5QS features some insane customizations for power users. The new MacTigr simply improves on previous designs and focuses on a pure “professional” experience.

The MacTigr is available today for $219 at the Das Keyboard website and Amazon. Check out our detailed review to see if it’s really worth the money!

MacTigr Mechanical Keyboard

The MacTigr mechanical keyboard features a modest design, high-quality Cherry MX linear switches, double shot PBT keycaps, dedicated media and sleep controls, plus two USB-C ports for charging or data transfer.

Das Keyboard
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
