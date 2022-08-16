Buying Guides
Bundle and Save on Wyze Smart Home Devices Through August 19th

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

The Wyze Cam Outdoor on a porch.
Now’s the perfect time to bolster your smart home with affordable Wyze cameras. From now through August 19th, the Wyze Warehouse Sales Event is slashing prices on bundled products, including the oh-so-affordable Google Nest Hub bundles.

Here are all the deals available during this event:

It seems that the best deals, at least during this sale, are the Google Nest Hub bundles. You can buy a Nest Hub and a Wyze Cam v3 for just $60—that’s cheaper than buying a Nest Hub on its own! And if you want an indoor security camera, you could always bundle Google’s smart display with a Wyze Cam Pan v2.

Now, this is a pretty exciting sale, and I have a feeling that some products will sell out before August 18th. I suggest buying what you need now while it’s still cheap!

Google Nest Hub + Wyze Cam V3

Get a Google Nest Hub and a Wyze Cam V3 for just $60 during this blowout sale!

Wyze

Google Nest Hub + Wyze Cam Pan v2

Get the Google Nest Hub and an indoor Wyze Cam Pan v2 for $70—a killer value!

Wyze
