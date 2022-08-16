Alienware’s New 360 Hz Gaming Monitor Has a Built-in Headset Stand

This week Dell announced two new Alienware gaming monitors coming later this fall, packing high refresh rates and built-in retractable stands for your headphones. And while we’re not getting a wild 480Hz like its latest laptops, they have a lot to offer for PC gamers.

The two new Dell monitors are the Alienware 25 (AW2523HF) and Alienware 27 (AW2723DF), and each one has a few pros and cons over the other. Potential buyers will need to decide which one is right for them.

First up is the Dell Alienware 25, a 25-inch LG IPS Full-HD display with an impressive 360Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time. According to Dell, this monitor covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut and features FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync.

Dell designed a new hexagonal stand with a smaller footprint on desks with this monitor, giving gamers more room for accessories and peripherals. Then, just like the bigger model detailed below, the Alienware 25 (AW2523HF) has an all-new headset stand that’s built-in yet retractable for those that don’t need it.

Those looking for more screen real estate can grab the new Alienware 27 (AW2723DF), which has nearly everything the smaller sibling offers in a higher 2560 x 1440 resolution. That said, it only comes with a 240Hz refresh rate. However, owners can overclock it to 280Hz, improving refresh rates and smoothness for games like CS:GO and others.

Here’s what Dell had to say about its latest monitors coming later this fall.

“These gaming monitors are among the fastest on the market and are equipped with high-quality visuals, exceptionally smooth gameplay, and optimized industrial design combining beauty with practicality.”

Dell’s bigger 27-inch Alienware monitor supports FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync, covers 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and has the same retractable headset hanger. Additionally, you’ll get a slew of ports and options, including multiple USB 3.2 Gen 1 inputs, DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.0 connections, not to mention a headphone jack and audio port.

The stand offers swivel, pivot, tilt, and height adjustment, VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, 360-degree ventilation, and LED lighting.

Both new Alienware gaming monitors will be available for pre-order from August 17th, with the smaller 25-inch arriving on September 7th for $450. However, the bigger AW2723DF should cost $650 when it comes out the first week of October.