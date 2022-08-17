Buying Guides
News

The New WONDERBOOM 3 Upgrades Everything but Its Ancient Charging Port

Danny Chadwick @jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Two WONDERBOOM 3 speakers in the water on the beach
Ultimate Ears

Today, Ultimate Ears announced the release of the newest model in its popular WONDERBOOM Bluetooth speaker line. WONDERBOOM 3 gets an upgrade to battery life, Bluetooth range, and construction materials. But for reasons unknown, it retains its aging charging mechanism.

At an advertised 13 hours, the WONDERBOOM 2 already had ultra-long battery life. The new versions tack an extra hour onto that. Ultimate Ears also extended the speaker’s Bluetooth range from 98 feet to 141 feet. And the speaker’s wrap is now made of 100% recycled polyester fabric. The new model comes in four colors, Joyous Bright (grey), Hyper Pink, Performance Blue, and Active Black.

You can expect the WONDERBOOM 3 to perform as well as or better than the previous model, with 360-degree sound, thumping bass, waterproof design (IP67), and the ability to daisy chain multiple speakers together. However, you should note that the WONDERBOOM 3 is not backward compatible with WONDERBOOM 2 speakers. So, stick with the older model if you want to add more Bluetooth speakers to your current WONDERBOOM setup.

Unfortunately, Ultimate Ears opted to keep WONDERBOOM’s micro USB charging port. With almost all electronics switching to USB-C these days, it seems odd to shackle one of the most popular Bluetooth speaker lines to this aging tech.

The WONDERBOOM 3 launches in January of 2023 for $100. That’s the same price as its predecessor, for better or worse.

Source: Ultimate Ears

