Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
JBL Live Free 2 Review: Great Noise Cancelling, Decent Sound
Vertagear SL5000 Gaming Chair Review: Comfortable, Adjustable, Imperfect
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Adidas’ Sporty New Headphones Have an 80-Hour Battery with Solar Charging

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The ADIDAS RPT-02 headphones with a yoga mat.
Adidas

The latest set of Adidas wireless headphones is purpose-made for gym rats. Called the Adidas RPT-02 SOL, these headphones feature an 80-hour battery life, solar charging, and machine-washable parts. You can order the new headphones today for a cool $229.

This is a pretty interesting product, to say the least. Adidas stuck an Exeger Powerfoyle solar panel built into the RPT-02 SOL’s headband, enabling solar charging when exposed to indoor or outdoor lighting. And to our surprise, a built-in indicator tells you if the headphones are getting enough light.

The ADIDAS RPT-02 headphones on a white background.
Adidas

While this integrated solar panel may not eliminate the need for USB-C charging, it will extend the RPT-02 SOL headphones’ crazy 80-hour battery life. (And hey, if you don’t use the headphones very often, you may never need to charge them on a cable.)

Urbanista's New True Wireless Earbuds Get Power From the Sun
RELATEDUrbanista's New True Wireless Earbuds Get Power From the Sun

And for you sweaty athletes, the RPT-02 SOL features an IPX4 sweat-resistance rating. Plus, it’s made of 87% recycled plastic, and its earcups and inner headband are machine-washable.

Adidas’ RPT-02 SOL headphones are available today for $229. Note that these headphones don’t ship until August 23rd.

Adidas RPT-02 SOL

The Adidas RPT-02 SOL wireless headphones feature an 80-hour battery life and solar-powered charging. Plus, its inner headband and earcups are machine-washable!

Adidas
READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »