Polestar 6 Brings the O2 Concept Roadster to Production

We have good news if you were impressed by Polestar’s O2 concept roadster convertible EV. Today, Polestar announced that the concept car will officially come to market as the Polestar 6 Electric Roadster in 2026.

Revealed in March, Polestar created the O2 concept to showcase its new bonded aluminum platform and recycled polyester upholstery while teasing a stunning hardtop convertible with a suggested 884-horsepower.

And yes, this is the same concept that had a built-in drone that owners could launch from the trunk and capture some sweet videos for TikTok or Instagram reels.

We doubt the drone will be included in the production model that arrives in 2026, but it’ll have much of the same stunning convertible design and power. During the announcement, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said, “The roadster is a perfect combination of powerful electric performance and the thrill of fresh air with the top down.”

If everything goes according to plan, the Roadster will be the company’s second concept upgraded to a consumer-ready production vehicle, following the Precept concept, which should arrive in 2024 as the Polestar 5.

As we mentioned earlier, the concept had some pretty impressive specs, including 884 horsepower and 663 lb-ft thanks to a dual-motor powertrain, reaching speeds upwards of 155mph and a suggested 0-62mph time of 3.1 seconds.

The new Polestar 6 Roadster should use the same 800-volt architecture as other upcoming vehicles from the brand, with a target of around 300+ miles of range and the same incredible speeds.

Unfortunately, we don’t have too many other details, but we did see mention of a $200,000 price tag on the Polestar website. However, that’s the “