Relive Iconic ‘Harry Potter’ Scenes with the New LEGO Hogwarts Express

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
| 1 min read
Harry Potter and Luna Lovegood on the LEGO Hogwarts Express Collectors Edition
LEGO

The ultimate LEGO Hogwarts Express is finally here. Available on August 31st for a whopping $500, the Hogwarts Express Collectors’ Edition contains 5129 pieces and features several rooms dedicated to iconic Harry Potter scenes.

According to LEGO, this set is a 1:32 scale model of the “real” Hogwarts Express. It sits on a display base (which looks like train tracks) and includes a replica of Platform 9 ¾. Plus, the train’s steam engine has a lever to activate the drive wheels, and three rooms in the Hogwarts Express have light-up bricks.

Packaging for the LEGO Hogwarts Express Collectors Edition
LEGO
Harry Potter's LEGO dad at platform nine and three quarters.
LEGO
A dementor on the LEGO Hogwarts Express Collectors Edition.
LEGO
Harry Potter and friends eat chocolate frogs on the LEGO Hogwarts Express Collectors Edition.
LEGO
LEGO Hogwarts Express Collectors Edition assembled set.
LEGO
The Hogwarts Express Collectors’ Edition lets you replicate iconic moments from Harry Potter, with dedicated settings and plaques for the first, third, sixth, and eighth movies. It also comes with 20 minifigures, including multiple versions of the main case to reflect their growth throughout the series.

By our estimates, this is LEGO’s eighth or ninth attempt at a Hogwarts Express set. The important thing, of course, is that it’s the biggest LEGO Hogwarts Express set of all time. It measures 46.5 inches long when fully assembled—that’s nearly four feet!

Again, the LEGO Hogwarts Express Collectors’ Edition launches August 31st for $500. And to promote this product’s launch, LEGO will run a sweepstates for a free vacation to the real-world LEGO Hogwarts Express.

Source: LEGO

