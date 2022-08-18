Buying Guides
Apple May Reveal iPhone 14 in Early September

Danny Chadwick
1 min read
The iPhone 14 Pro with a pill-shaped Face ID cutout.
Apple plans to unveil the iPhone 14 in a special event on September 7th, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. The event will also see the tech giant introduce new Apple Watch models, Gurman reports.

The company is expected to introduce four models of the iPhone 14: the base model, a larger-screened “Max” version, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The pro models are rumored to do away with the camera-notch introduced in the iPhone X in favor of a hole-punch-shaped cut-out for the face camera. The rear camera is rumored to significantly increase megapixel capacity and feature a telephoto sensor.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Everything We Know so Far
RELATEDiPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Everything We Know so Far

Gurman reports that the next generation of Apple Watches will get a body-temperature sensor and women’s health features. While the standard Apple Watch will look like the Series 7 models, Apple plans to introduce a sports model with a larger display, tough titanium case, more fitness tools, and extended battery life. The company also plans to introduce a budget-friendly Apple Watch.

According to Gurman, Apple intends to stream the announcement online rather than in front of a live audience. An early September announcement for the iPhone 14 keeps the company’s schedule of releasing new models in the early fall. Typically, iPhones hit store shelves within a week or two of their announcement.

The 4 Best iPhones of 2022

Best Overall
iPhone 13
Shop Now
Best Midrange
iPhone 13 SE
Shop Now
Best Premium
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Shop Now
Best Small
iPhone 13 Mini
Shop Now
