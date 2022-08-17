Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Keychron Q8 Mechanical Keyboard Review: An Advanced Keyboard for All Uses
JBL Live Free 2 Review: Great Noise Cancelling, Decent Sound
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Keychron’s Q9 Mechanical Keyboard Is Adorably Tiny

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Keychron Q9 mechanical keyboard
Keychron

If you’re a fan of Keychron, which makes some of our favorite mechanical keyboards, you’ll love the cute little Keychron Q9 QMK that’s now available. This fun-sized 40% keyboard ditches extra keys and the number keys, but it’s fully customizable or available barebones.

Yes, this is a 40 keyboard that still delivers all the punctuation and number keys (in layers,) with backlit LEDs and comes with a knob. With the Q lineup, you can completely build the keyboard in several different color options or get a fully-built setup from Keychron itself.

Here’s what Keychron had to say about its latest little keyboard. “The Q9 is a 40% ultra-mini all-metal custom keyboard ideal for a variety of situations and will upgrade your typing experience. With full aluminum CNC machined body, double-gasket design, and QMK/VIA support, the Q9 is the ultimate choice for the ultra-mini keyboard.”

Those who opt for the fully assembled $159 mechanical Keychron Q9 can choose between Carbon Black, Silver Gray, or Navy Blue color variants, along with Gateron G Pro Red, Blue, or Brown switches. For another $10, you can add the knob. Just look at it. It’s so cute.

Keychron Q9 in blue
Keychron

However, mechanical keyboard and Q-line fans will be happy to see the barebones keyboard start at just $139. It’s available in barebones, bare ISO, barebones knob, or barebones ISO knob. With these kits, you’ll still have the same three color options. Personally, Navy Blue looks the best.

As expected, we’re still getting the same familiar Q feature set. These being a durable aluminum casing, hot-swappable switches, full side-mounted RGB lighting, and everything else that makes these excellent keyboards. It has a Mac/Windows switch on the back and a USB-C port.

Those looking for a 40% keyboard know what they’re getting into. For everyone else, you’ll have to customize all the function layers to get your number keys back and remember where you put them, which is kinda important these days.

If you’re a minimalist that loves a good typing experience, get yours from the link below.

Keychron Q9 Mechanical Keyboard

Get a fully-built Keychron Q9 keyboard starting at $159.

Shop Now

via iMore

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »