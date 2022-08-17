Keychron’s Q9 Mechanical Keyboard Is Adorably Tiny

If you’re a fan of Keychron, which makes some of our favorite mechanical keyboards, you’ll love the cute little Keychron Q9 QMK that’s now available. This fun-sized 40% keyboard ditches extra keys and the number keys, but it’s fully customizable or available barebones.

Yes, this is a 40 keyboard that still delivers all the punctuation and number keys (in layers,) with backlit LEDs and comes with a knob. With the Q lineup, you can completely build the keyboard in several different color options or get a fully-built setup from Keychron itself.

Here’s what Keychron had to say about its latest little keyboard. “The Q9 is a 40% ultra-mini all-metal custom keyboard ideal for a variety of situations and will upgrade your typing experience. With full aluminum CNC machined body, double-gasket design, and QMK/VIA support, the Q9 is the ultimate choice for the ultra-mini keyboard.”

Those who opt for the fully assembled $159 mechanical Keychron Q9 can choose between Carbon Black, Silver Gray, or Navy Blue color variants, along with Gateron G Pro Red, Blue, or Brown switches. For another $10, you can add the knob. Just look at it. It’s so cute.

However, mechanical keyboard and Q-line fans will be happy to see the barebones keyboard start at just $139. It’s available in barebones, bare ISO, barebones knob, or barebones ISO knob. With these kits, you’ll still have the same three color options. Personally, Navy Blue looks the best.

As expected, we’re still getting the same familiar Q feature set. These being a durable aluminum casing, hot-swappable switches, full side-mounted RGB lighting, and everything else that makes these excellent keyboards. It has a Mac/Windows switch on the back and a USB-C port.

Those looking for a 40% keyboard know what they’re getting into. For everyone else, you’ll have to customize all the function layers to get your number keys back and remember where you put them, which is kinda important these days.

If you’re a minimalist that loves a good typing experience, get yours from the link below.

Keychron Q9 Mechanical Keyboard Get a fully-built Keychron Q9 keyboard starting at $159.