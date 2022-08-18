Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 1 Review: A Vegan Leather Laptop That Means Business
Keychron Q8 Mechanical Keyboard Review: An Advanced Keyboard for All Uses
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

How Does the New Motorola Edge Stack Up Against the Pixel 6a?

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 3 min read
The 2022 Motorola Edge smartphone.
Motorola

Historically speaking, Motorola’s budget and mid-range phones offer a value that competing brands can’t match. But the recent Pixel 6a launch could give Motorola a run for its money. So, how does the 2022 Motorola Edge stack up against Google’s Pixel 6a?

At launch, this year’s Motorola Edge will cost $500. The phone’s price will increase to an unknown amount shortly after launch, though we expect carriers to split the difference with deals and discounts. For comparison, the Pixel 6a costs $450 and recently went on sale for $400.

I should also note that both the Motorola Edge and Pixel 6a come with three years of guaranteed OS updates. Each device will end its life running Android 15, which is quite impressive.

Table of Contents

How Do the Specs Compare?
What About the Cameras?
Which Phone Should You Buy?

How Do the Specs Compare?

The Motorola Edge (2022) next to the Pixel 6a.

Motorola went big with the Edge’s 6.6-inch OLED display. It supports HDR, and more importantly, it has an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 6a’s 6.1-inch OLED panel supports HDR but caps out at a paltry 60Hz.

Under the hood, Motorola’s new Edge smartphone uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset. Its processing power is comparable to the four-year-old Snapdragon 855. But the Pixel 6a uses Google’s custom Tensor chipset, which is more in line with the latest Snapdragon processors. In this area, Google is the clear winner.

As always, Motorola wins in the battery department. And not because the Motorola Edge’s 5,000mAh battery is larger than the Pixel 6a’s 4,410mAh cell—these products probably have a similar battery life, given the Edge’s 144Hz display. We’re more concerned with charging options.

The Pixel 6a can only charge over a wired connection at 15 watts. That’s not very “flagship” of you, Google! Motorola’s new Edge smartphone offers 30-watt wired charging, plus 15-watt wireless and 5-watt reverse wireless charging.

That said, both phones start with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. And they offer identical connectivity options—Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, sub-6 5G, and mmWave 5G (Verizon editions only).

Motorola Edge (2022 Edition)

The 2022 Motorola Edge uses an impressive 6.6-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. If you want a big beautiful screen, it’s a steal.

Motorola

What About the Cameras?

Taking photos with the Motorola Edge 2022's cameras.
Motorola Edge

Until we test the Motorola Edge, we can’t seriously compare its camera quality with that of the Pixel 6a. Still, we can look at the specs and make some educated guesses based on previous Motorola devices.

On paper, Motorola is the winner. The Edge uses a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and 32MP selfie camera. These cameras use much larger sensors than the Pixel 6a’s 12.2MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 8MP selfie cameras.

But hardware specs mean very little when you’re dealing with modern smartphone cameras. Google makes some of the best computational photography software of any smartphone manufacturer—it doesn’t need to use huge camera sensors.

Google Pixel 6a Review: Serious Bang For Your Buck
RELATEDGoogle Pixel 6a Review: Serious Bang For Your Buck

Motorola sells dozens of smartphones with impressive camera specs. But none of these phones match the photo quality of older Google Pixel phones, including the three-year-old Pixel 3a.

Unless Motorola found a genie in a bottle, the Edge almost certainly falls short of Google’s camera quality. But as we discussed earlier, Motorola managed to beat Google in a few key areas, including display and charging specs.

Google Pixel 6a

Google's Pixel 6a features the excellent Tensor processor and flagship-level photo quality. For under $500, it's one of the best mid-range phones available today.

Amazon

$449.00
 

Which Phone Should You Buy?

Pixel 6a held in person's hand
Justin Duino / Review Geek

To our surprise, the Motorola Edge and Pixel 6a are two very distinct phones. You shouldn’t have much trouble choosing between these devices—do you want the big 144Hz display and diverse charging options of the Motorola Edge, or are you a fan of the Pixel 6a’s powerful processor and awesome cameras?

Pricing may also be a deciding factor. At launch, the Motorola Edge costs $500, which is $50 more than the Pixel 6a. Unless you run into a generous carrier deal, the Pixel 6a looks like a better value.

That said, we still haven’t had a chance to review the 2022 Motorola Edge. If you’d like to keep up on all the new information on this phone, I suggest joining our free newsletter.

The 6 Best Android Smartphones of 2022

Best Overall
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Amazon

$779.99
$999.99 Save 22%
Best Midrange
Google Pixel 6
Shop Now
Best Budget
OnePlus Nord N10 5G
Shop Now
Best Premium
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Amazon

$1015.13
$1199.99 Save 15%
Best Small
Google Pixel 4a
Shop Now
Best Foldable
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3
Shop Now
READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »