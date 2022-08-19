Update All of Your Apple Devices to Fix Critical Security Flaw

This week, Apple released critical updates for all devices running iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The updates fix an actively exploited security flaw in the Safari web browser.

The exploit allows hackers to run arbitrary code on your iPhone or iPad if you encounter what Apple calls “maliciously crafted web content.” It’s even worse for Mac users, where they can gain kernel privileges, granting them access to the deepest levels of your operating system (CVE-2022-32893, CVE-2022-32894).

So, what you need to do right now is dig into the settings on whatever Apple device you’re using and update your operating system to iOS 15.61, iPadOS 15.61, or macOS 12.5.1.

iOS and iPad users should open Settings, tap General, then Software Update. macOS users need to launch System Preferences, then click on Software Update.

According to the Apple support website, the update is available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation). The macOS update is available for all devices running the operating system.

If you’re running an incompatible Apple device, you may want to consider upgrading when you can.