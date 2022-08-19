Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 1 Review: A Vegan Leather Laptop That Means Business
Keychron Q8 Mechanical Keyboard Review: An Advanced Keyboard for All Uses
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Update All of Your Apple Devices to Fix Critical Security Flaw

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Anonymous person in Guy Fawkes mask using Mac laptop on black background
Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

This week, Apple released critical updates for all devices running iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The updates fix an actively exploited security flaw in the Safari web browser.

The exploit allows hackers to run arbitrary code on your iPhone or iPad if you encounter what Apple calls “maliciously crafted web content.” It’s even worse for Mac users, where they can gain kernel privileges, granting them access to the deepest levels of your operating system (CVE-2022-32893, CVE-2022-32894).

How to Update Your iPhone to the Latest iOS Version
RELATEDHow to Update Your iPhone to the Latest iOS Version

So, what you need to do right now is dig into the settings on whatever Apple device you’re using and update your operating system to iOS 15.61, iPadOS 15.61, or macOS 12.5.1.

iOS and iPad users should open Settings, tap General, then Software Update. macOS users need to launch System Preferences, then click on Software Update.

How to Update Your Mac and Keep Apps Up to Date
RELATEDHow to Update Your Mac and Keep Apps Up to Date

According to the Apple support website, the update is available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation). The macOS update is available for all devices running the operating system.

If you’re running an incompatible Apple device, you may want to consider upgrading when you can.

The 4 Best iPhones of 2022

Best Overall
iPhone 13
Shop Now
Best Midrange
iPhone 13 SE
Shop Now
Best Premium
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Shop Now
Best Small
iPhone 13 Mini
Shop Now
READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »