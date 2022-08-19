Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 1 Review: A Vegan Leather Laptop That Means Business
Keychron Q8 Mechanical Keyboard Review: An Advanced Keyboard for All Uses
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Rivian Found Another Way to Increase Prices on the R1T and R1S

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
The Rivian R1T electric pickup in bronze and gray.
Rivian

This week Rivian announced that it made a tough decision regarding its electric vehicles. The automaker will discontinue its most affordable Explore package for the Rivian R1T and R1S electric vehicles, increasing the price for pre-order holders.

The Explore Package is Rivian’s entry-level trim for the R1T and R1S vehicles. With it discontinued, reservation holders will need to go back into the online configurator and upgrade to the better-equipped Adventure Package, increasing the price anywhere from $5,500 to nearly $8,500.

Essentially, Rivian found another way to increase the price of its vehicles after the failed attempt back in March. Earlier this year, Rivian announced a price jump that instantly received a ton of backlash. A few days later, the company backtracked on that plan.

8 Amazing Rivian R1T Electric Truck Features
RELATED8 Amazing Rivian R1T Electric Truck Features

Pricing on the Rivian R1T entry-level “Explore” package was $67,500, while the better “Adventure” package starts at $73,000. And while that’s only a $5,500 increase, it’s still more than buyers initially anticipated. If you ordered an Explore package, you now need to reconfigure the reservation with the Adventure trim.

However, depending on your configuration, the price could increase even more. Several users on the Rivian forum have voiced frustrations, with one saying their truck is now $8,000 more than last week.

While this certainly isn’t good news for those involved, it should help the company in the long run. According to Rivian, almost all orders were for the Adventure trim anyways. And to date, the company hasn’t delivered a single Explore trim. This move will allow Rivian to streamline its process, operation, and offerings and help the company produce more trucks in a timely manner.

We do have some good news, though. Along with this announcement, Rivian confirmed that it will now begin shipping the delayed Ocean Coast interior package. By killing the Explore trim, it can scale up production, build more electric trucks and SUVs, and offer a new trim level on outgoing orders.

For those wondering, Rivian is still on track to offer its cheapest dual-motor variant in early 2024.

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »