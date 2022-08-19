Buy an Xbox Series S and Get a Free Game Up to $100

If you’re in the market for an Xbox Series S, now’s the time to pull out your wallet. Best Buy is offering a free game of your choice when you buy the Xbox Series S console—and yes, this includes new and expensive games like the $100 Forza Horizon 5 Premium.

Note: This deal runs until August 28th. Order your Xbox Series S now to secure a digital game for free!

Here’s how you can take advantage of this deal:

Add an Xbox Series S to your Best Buy cart Visit Best Buy’s downloadable games page Pick a free game and add it to your cart

Best Buy is offering an impressive selection of free games. You can score a new title like Halo Infinite or Madden NFL 2023, for example. And if you want to save big, Best Buy will give you a game that usually costs $100 or more, including Forza Horizon 5 Premium, Call of Duty Vanguard Ultimate, Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition, Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate, and Immortals Phoenix Rising Gold Edition.

Amazon is running a similar deal, by the way. But it’s simply bundling games with the Xbox Series S—Best Buy’s sale makes it a lot easier to find the free game you want.

This deal ends on August 28th or when supplies run out. We suggest taking advantage of it today so you can secure an Xbox Series S and a free game before Best Buy gets hit by a mountain of orders. Bear in mind that this promotion only applies to the Xbox Series S, which lacks a disk drive and cannot play games in 4K resolution.

Xbox Series S The Xbox Series S offers a low-cost entry into next-gen gaming. It lacks a disk drive and can’t play games in 4K, but it’s still a wonderful gaming platform, especially if you’re a Game Pass subscriber.