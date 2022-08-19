Buying Guides
New Tesla Semi Truck Details Emerge as Pre-Orders Close

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
| 1 min read
Tesla SEMI truck at loading dock
Tesla

We recently learned that the Tesla Semi truck is expected to hit the streets before the end of the year, and now Tesla has updated its website detailing some impressive specs for its EV hauler. However, it looks like pre-orders are closed again.

Tesla officially opened its Semi truck reservations in May. Still, this week the website received an update that changed the order button to “get updates,” suggesting a temporary pause on orders. While we’re not sure the cause, many suspect price increases are coming, which shouldn’t surprise anyone.

However, a price increase makes sense given the updated list of specs, towing range, and 0-60mph times shared by Tesla. According to the updated website, the Tesla Semi now features three independent motors at the rear axle, down from the previous mention of four motors. That said, the Tesla Semi still comes in the same two range options: a 300-mile model and a bigger 500-mile variant.

Tesla Shows Off Its Electric Semi Delivering Superchargers
RELATEDTesla Shows Off Its Electric Semi Delivering Superchargers

More importantly, Tesla claims its electric Semi can reach those 300 and 500-mile ranges while fully loaded with 82,000 lbs gross combination weight. Those estimates are while the trailer is full. It’s also worth noting that Tesla’s Semi can go from 0-60mph in 20 seconds. And while that sounds slow, most fully loaded semi-trailers on the road take upwards of 50-60 seconds to reach freeway speeds.

While Tesla still isn’t saying anything about battery capacities, we did learn a crucial bit of information for charging the Semi. The updated website says Tesla’s new Megachargers can give its Semi a 70% charge in around 30 minutes.

Until today, Tesla offered the entry-level Semi for $150,000, or buyers could upgrade to the extended 500-mile range Semi for $180,000. We’ll have to wait and see if the price goes up when the EVs start shipping later this year.

via InsideEVs

